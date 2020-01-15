Foreign Minister Javad Zarif Meets National Security Advisor Ajit Doval

The general safety state of affairs figured prominently within the talks, they stated (File)

New Delhi:

Iranian Overseas Minister Javad Zarif on Wednesday met Nationwide Safety Advisor Ajit Doval and gave him a firsthand account of the state of affairs prevailing within the Gulf area, sources stated.

The general safety state of affairs figured prominently within the talks, they stated.

The deliberations between them come amid the worldwide deal with Iran and the US over the confrontation between the 2 nations following the killing of Iranian Main Normal Qasem Soleimani.

India has been sustaining that it will just like the state of affairs to de-escalate as quickly as attainable and the nation has been in contact with key gamers, together with Iran, United Arab Emirates, Oman and Qatar, because it has essential pursuits within the area.

Main Gen Normal Soleimani, the top of Iran’s elite al-Quds drive, was killed when a US drone fired missiles on his convoy in Iraq on January three.

Final week, Iran launched over a dozen ballistic missiles focusing on a minimum of two bases the place US navy and coalition forces are stationed in Iraq.

Qasem Soleimani’s killing has been probably the most dramatic escalation but within the spiralling tensions between Iran and the US.