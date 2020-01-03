Foreign Office reveals oddest calls from Brits abroad in 2019 including request for 50 Cent’s number

By Jennifer Newton for MailOnline

Revealed: 06:26 EST, three January 2020 | Up to date: 06:28 EST, three January 2020

A request for US rapper 50 Cent’s telephone quantity was among the many oddest calls from Britons overseas to the International Workplace final 12 months.

Different calls to the division included a criticism from a holidaymaker in regards to the high quality of the meals on his flight, and a request for embassy workers to retrieve a pair of headphones from a French resort room.

The International Workplace has revealed particulars of plenty of uncommon enquiries they acquired in 2019 and reminded the general public of the issues officers can really help them with.

A request for US rapper 50 Cent’s telephone quantity was among the many oddest enquiries by Britons overseas to the International Workplace final 12 months

One other weird request got here from a British couple in China who ‘had engaged the providers of a sperm donor and needed to know if our workers might confirm the nationality of the sperm as British’.

One other caller rang to investigate about acquiring a British passport for his or her son, who had been born abroad, on the idea that the dad and mom had been sure he had been conceived within the UK.

A girl in Sweden rang as much as ask what she ought to put on to Windsor Fort after being invited to an occasion on the royal residence.

Whereas one other enquiry got here from a pair considering of relocating to Lisbon who needed to know the way elimination corporations managed to get giant objects of furnishings into the town’s small residences.

A girl in Sweden referred to as the International Workplace to ask what she ought to put on to Windsor Fort, pictured, after being invited to an occasion on the royal residence

Help the International Workplace can present to UK residents who’re abroad consists of the issuing of emergency journey paperwork and recommendation on what to do in case you are imprisoned.

Workers may also assist folks get in contact with household and pals overseas, put folks in touch with native providers corresponding to attorneys, medical doctors and translators, and assist with visits to individuals who have been admitted to hospital.

A spokesman stated: ‘Whereas we will’t hand out well-known rappers’ telephone numbers, acquire your misplaced property or advise on Windsor Fort’s gown code, our devoted consular workers are there to assist Britons who run into hassle once they’re overseas.

‘Learn our journey recommendation earlier than you go away, be sure to have acceptable journey insurance coverage, and if you happen to get into problem, you’ll be able to name the closest British embassy, excessive fee or consulate.’