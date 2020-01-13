Forget pineapple! Swedish man sends Reddit users into meltdown by adding KIWIS to his pizza

By Leigh Mcmanus For Mailonline

A Swedish man has despatched the Reddit meals group into meltdown after posting a picture of a pizza he had made for him, topped with kiwis.

Stellan Johansson, an fanatic of the furry fruit, shared an image to Fb of the distinctive tackle a basic that he had made in Skottorps Pizzeria, round 95 miles north of Malmo.

Stellan, who usually cooks with kiwi and lately stuffed it into some hen breasts with cheese, stated he introduced his personal fruit to the pizzeria run by Turkish workers, they usually obliged in making it for him as a result of they’re used to cooking up the basic dish with numerous twists.

Pineapple on pizza is one thing that divides individuals in every single place and when his image made its strategy to Reddit, customers had been fast to dismiss Stellan’s ingenious kiwi dish.

‘This makes me unreasonably offended,’ wrote one consumer in a submit with greater than 10,000 up votes and 450 feedback, whereas a second particular person responded: ‘There’s nothing unreasonable about your anger.’

One other particular person theorised: ‘That is the slippery slope that allowing pineapple has resulted in.’

‘Discover it arduous to consider there’s freaks on the market who would even do that,’ stated one other.

However Stellan insisted that it was tasty. He wrote: ‘This pizza was made at Skottorps Pizzeria in South Sweden. I needed to carry my very own kiwis to the place.

Stellan, who usually cooks with kiwi, stated he introduced his personal fruit to the pizzeria in southern Sweden that’s run by Turkish individuals, they usually obliged in making it for him

‘The pizza was good. My kids cherished it.’

As of the 2010 census, Skottorps had simply 475 inhabitants and is nearer to Denmark than it’s to Sweden’s capital, Stockholm.

Sweden’s Scandinavian neighbour has over 750,000 immigrants, with every group’s cuisines providing up distinctive takes on conventional dishes.

It’s common throughout the area that individuals from minority teams personal pizzerias and takeaways.

This has given rise to a brand new Swedish favorite, the Afrikana Pizza – a daily base topped with banana, peanuts, mushrooms and curry powder on it, attributed to the nation’s largely Somali, Ethopian and Sundanse populations.

In the course of the furore over Stellan’s pizza, the Afrikana was talked about dozens of instances, with a stunning quantity of admirers.

‘And I assumed the Swedish banana pizza was dangerous,’ wrote one particular person earlier than one other particular person leaped to its defence, saying: ‘Banana, bacon, pineapple and garlic. Greatest. Ever.’

In Could final yr, New Zealand provided up its personal bizarre tackle pizza.

The chain took to Fb to supply a restricted version Hawaiian spaghetti pizza, writing: ‘That is no joke! We’ve formally added Hawaiian SPAGHETTI pizza to our menu for a restricted time solely, with assist from our pals at Wattie’s NZ! (no April Fools this time).’

