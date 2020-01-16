Forgotten… but not GONE! Litter-picker finds Coca Cola can dating back to 1977

By Sebastian Murphy-bates For Mailonline

A litter-picker discovered a Coca Cola can relationship again to 1977 in a haul of of litter with a mixed age of 250 years whereas strolling in woodland.

Jason Alexander was strolling within the distant rural space close to his house in Ipswich, Suffolk, when he got here throughout an array of deserted cans, wrappers and bottles.

The oldest merchandise he discovered was a Coca Cola can relationship again to 1977 – the identical yr the primary Star Wars film was launched.

This Foster’s can and Schweppes bottle have been among the many objects unearthed in Ipswich, Suffolk, with the litter found relationship again a long time

The Miller Excessive Life beer can – which was present in woodland in Ipswich, Suffolk, dates again to the 1980s and Jason Alexander says he is utilizing the objects he discovered to teach youngsters about littering

There was additionally a Schweppes blackcurrant bottle from 1986, making it the identical age as Diego Maradona’s ‘hand of god’ objective towards England.

Different aged objects included a 34-year-old empty can of Youngers Tartan Bitter, a can of Ribena from 1989 and a Pepsi can with the date of 1992. The youngest objects have been a Lilt can from 2007, a Fosters can from 2005 and a Joosters sweep wrapper from 1999.

General, Mr Alexander, 48, discovered 9 items of classic litter throughout a stroll that lasted just some hours. The 9 items have a mixed age of 253-years-old.

The Coca Cola can pictured on the left dates again to 1977 and was among the many litter haul Jason Alexander found on a stroll

Though eight out of the 9 items would have been recyclable, most are actually too contaminated and are as a substitute being saved by Mr Alexander.

He now intends to make use of them as a part of his day job as an environmentalist which incorporates giving talks to high school youngsters concerning the results of littering.

Mr Alexander says it’s extremely irritating to seek out the litter and believes attitudes want to vary. He accepts it’s a ‘sluggish course of’ however thinks steps are beginning to be taken.

He mentioned: ‘I’m pulling my hair out to a sure extent and sure it’s irritating however we have now to simply accept this can be a sluggish course of. It has taken us 4 generations to get into this mess and it may take 4 generations to get out of it once more.

Pictured: A can of bitter relationship again to the 80s (left) and a Ribena container (proper) have been among the many objects that Jason Alexander was dismayed to seek out in Suffolk

‘Many of the items of that age are contaminated and cannot be recycled so I preserve them and use them in shows for college youngsters. That is what I will be doing with these.’

He added: ‘I’m consistently discovering this classic litter with these items found over the weekend. They have been near the speedway stadium close to to the place I dwell in Ipswich.

‘I usually discover items round there and at the moment of yr when the vegetation will get shorter they’re much simpler to seek out.’