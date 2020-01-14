Former 9News staffer Heidi McGuire, who owned and operated Denver video production company, dies of cancer at 38

Heidi McGuire, a former 9News reporter who ran a media manufacturing firm in Denver after leaving the station in 2012, died Friday of mind most cancers. She was 38.

A normal task and leisure reporter at 9News from 2006 to 2012, McGuire was described by former colleagues and the general public as a succesful, hard-working journalist who made an enduring influence on the professionals she labored with, in addition to the individuals she coated.

9News staffer Kyle Clark on Twitter described McGuire as “curious, kind and brave. She lugged around photojournalist gear as a one-woman show long before it became the industry norm. She lit up a room with her energy and enthusiasm.”

Longtime #9News viewers will bear in mind Heidi McGuire. She was curious, sort, and courageous. She lugged round photojournalist gear as a one-woman present lengthy earlier than it turned the business norm. She lit up a room along with her power and enthusiasm. https://t.co/bUlNq44E4C — Kyle Clark (@KyleClark) January 11, 2020

McGuire’s Fb web page on Monday was stuffed with recollections, tributes and condolences.

Kate Culligan, of Denver, on Fb mentioned she “connected most” with McGuire whereas she battled most cancers. McGuire, Culligan mentioned, by no means misplaced her pleasure or laughter as she continued to attach with caregivers and fellow sufferers. “Even as she slipped away from us she remained full of fight and love. Yep Heidi taught me how to live and how to die.”

Former 9News reporter TaRhonda Thomas mentioned on Fb: “She fought a hard battle against cancer…keeping her smile all along the way. I admit, I get stuck sometimes trying to get through life. But Heidi reminds me to live it to the fullest.”

McGuire earned a bachelor’s diploma in journalism from the College of South Carolina in 2002. She owned and operated 321 Media Productions, a video manufacturing firm, in Denver since 2012.

McGuire has shut to five,000 pals on Fb. She is survived by her husband, Noah Worth, and different household.