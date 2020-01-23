Former Army Major thought to be Britain’s oldest female WWII veteran dies aged 108

By Sebastian Murphy-bates For Mailonline

A former Military Main regarded as Britain’s oldest surviving feminine World Struggle Two veteran has died on the age of 108.

Gladys Anne Logan Robson – often known as Anne- handed away at a care residence in Scotland earlier this week.

Mrs Robson, who was additionally the oldest surviving member of the Auxiliary Territorial Service (ATS) and the Ladies’s Royal Military Corps (WRAC), was born in September 1911.

She lived via 20 prime ministers, 4 monarchs, the primary area launch and the arrival of latest expertise, to not point out two world wars.

She is claimed to have had fond recollections of VE Day – and at all times had a ‘naughty twinkle in her eye’ remembering the victory celebrations.

Gladys Robson (left, and proper throughout World Struggle Two) has died aged 108 and was regarded as the oldest surviving feminine veteran of the battle

Her niece, Katharine Trotter, 68, mentioned final evening: ‘She was sprightly and nonetheless very alert till simply few weeks in the past.

‘She was remarkably on the ball proper via Christmas and New Yr. She by no means complained and he or she appears to have been fairly well-liked with everybody.’

Mrs Robson educated as a physiotherapist in 1933 earlier than changing into a PE trainer later that 12 months and was educating when warfare broke out in 1939.

After listening to girls’s part of the military was being shaped, she determined that there was no higher strategy to become involved.

She turned coaching sergeant at Dunblane Bodily Coaching College in 1942 and rose shortly via the ranks to turn into a senior commander of the Struggle Workplace at Aldershot, the place she was accountable for the bodily health of all the ladies within the ATS.

‘It was an enormous job that concerned coordinating groups in Scotland, England and Germany,’ she mentioned lately.

‘Most of the girls have been working in unhealthy situations in underground places of work and by no means noticed mild of day, so getting them out within the recent air and doing train equivalent to archery, athletics and video games was actually necessary to protecting them match and wholesome.’

Mrs Robson accomplished her service within the rank of Main as Assistant Inspector ATS Bodily Coaching.

After the warfare ended, she remained within the service for 2 years however later turned a senior lecturer on the Avery Hill Faculty of Schooling in London.

She married headmaster Jack Robson in 1953 and the couple moved to Newcastle the place Anne turned deputy head on the Longhenton Secondary Trendy College.

She by no means had youngsters and after Jack died in 1972, she moved again residence to Scotland to stay in St Andrews the place she was a JP and remained fiercely impartial till after her 100th birthday.

She ultimately moved into residential care in Edinburgh on the age of 105 – and would take to the stage at Christmas and provides an annual speech.

She was additionally often within the frontline for train lessons – placing lots of her youthful mates to disgrace.

Up till final 12 months she beloved the parallel bars and in an interview on the time she mentioned: ‘When you sit round and do not do very a lot your joints get stiff – you simply deteriorate.

‘It is crucial to take the time to maintain energetic and it’s an effort once you get to over 100. It’s a must to make your self do it!

‘I can now not do the issues I actually take pleasure in, equivalent to listening to music, however once I do the train lessons and go for walks across the grounds, it does me loads of good.’

Associates described her as reserved and a ‘light lady’ with a ‘naughty sense of humour’.

The WRAC mentioned they believed she was the oldest WW2 veteran within the UK. Mrs Robson is survived by her youthful sister Elizabeth, 104.

Mrs Trotter mentioned there can be a non-public funeral, however a memorial service was being deliberate for later within the 12 months.