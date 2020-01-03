Former Arsenal star Paul Merson says he almost took his own life

By Nathan Salt For Mailonline

Printed: 17:25 EST, three January 2020 | Up to date: 17:52 EST, three January 2020

Former Arsenal midfielder Paul Merson has revealed that he was near taking his personal life final yr as he battled with despair.

Merson opened up on his struggles having had points with alcohol and playing up to now.

With FA Cup matches on Saturday seeing kick-off delayed by a minute as a part of the Soccer Affiliation’s psychological well being marketing campaign, Heads Up, Merson shared his story in his column with the Day by day Star, explaining that he ‘may see no manner out’ and that he was prepared to assert his personal life.

Ex-Arsenal midfielder Paul Merson has revealed that he got here near claiming his personal life final yr as he spiralled into despair as a consequence of struggles with a ingesting and playing drawback

Merson turned a star at Arsenal within the 1990s however has had troubles following his retirement

Merson (left) at a 1995 press convention at London’s Park Courtroom Resort the place he confessed to his addictions with FA spokesman David Davies standing alongside him (pictured, proper)

‘I could not go on any extra. I simply could not see a manner out,’ he wrote. ‘I had the tablets in my hand. I did not take sufficient to do something however I had them there. With vodka. It was scary.

‘It was solely due to the children actually, and my spouse, and a little bit little bit of consciousness, that I did not.

‘Concern in all probability as effectively. I used to be scared to do it. While you’re in that place, you do not see the way it’s ever going to cross. However I’ve the instruments now. If I get into an actual down state of affairs, I do know it’ll cross.’

An emotional Paul Merson wiped away tears in documentary Harry’s Heroes: The Full English

Merson candidly opened up on his way of thinking 12 months in the past when he was in ‘a darkish place’

PAUL MERSON FACTFILE Place: Midfielder Golf equipment: Arsenal, Brentford, Middlesbrough, Aston Villa, Portsmouth, Walsall, Tamworth, Whitton Athletic, Welshpool City, Caerau Whole appearances: 600 Whole objectives: 128 Honours – Arsenal Soccer League First Division: 1988–89, 1990–91 FA Cup: 1992–93 Soccer League Cup: 1992–93 Soccer League Centenary Trophy: 1988[28][29][30] FA Charity Defend: 1991 European Cup Winners’ Cup: 1993–94

Followers of the previous midfielder watched him break down on tv when he was a part of Harry Redknapp’s ‘Harry’s Heroes’ documentary present.

Merson was in a taxi when he broke down in tears about his addictions and his struggles continued earlier than his personal intervention noticed him flip it round.

Merson’s enchancment within the final 12 months, to a spot the place he’s not ‘strolling round with guilt’, has been right down to him spending a yr sober.

The choice was made on January 6, 2018, to surrender ingesting and the ex-Arsenal man has not appeared again since.

He instantly took himself to an Alcoholics Nameless assembly and vowed, for the sake of his household, to show his state of affairs round.

Merson admits that he would typically endure in silence however now often calls up family and friends if he has a foul day.

‘For me, it is at all times been the drink,’ Merson added.

‘While you begin ingesting, every thing goes out of the window. You do not care about something. You do not even care about your self.

The Sky Sports activities pundit gave his story forward of FA Cup matches having kick-off delayed this weekend to lift consciousness for the Soccer Affiliation’s ‘Heads Up’ psychological well being marketing campaign

Merson is pictured in April 1993 with the League Cup and man of the match trophy at Wembley

‘On Monday I will have been a yr sober. At some point at a time. It is arduous for people who find themselves not going to conferences to dwell within the day. I preserve my life to sooner or later at a time.

‘That is the perfect factor I’ve ever carried out. I used to be in mattress on New Yr’s Eve by 9.30. I went to an AA assembly, got here house, watched The Sting and went to mattress.’

Merson, who went on to be capped 21 occasions by England, loved a profitable enjoying profession with Arsenal.

The 51-year-old gained 5 trophies throughout his 12-year spell in north London earlier than transferring on to play for Middlesbrough, Aston Villa, Portsmouth and Walsall.

For confidential help within the UK name the Samaritans on 116123, go to an area Samaritans department or click on right here for particulars.