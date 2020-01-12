Former Arsenal Women’s captain Alex Scott reveals she used to earn just £100 per match

Former Arsenal Girls’s captain Alex Scott has revealed she was paid simply £100 per match whereas high male gamers had been purchased by the north London facet for £11million.

The footballer, 35, from London, who represented Nice Britain within the 2012 London Olympics, confessed she ‘did not care’ concerning the lack of pay parity between the males and females’s sides when she began out.

In an interview with the Sunday Telegraph’s Stella Journal, she advised how Thierry Henry was purchased for £11million in 1999 whereas she was paid simply £100 per recreation – and used to put on cast-off shirts handed down by the lads.

She revealed: ‘Again then I didn’t care how rather more the male gamers had been getting paid. I used to be simply pleased to be there.’

Former Arsenal Girls's captain Alex Scott, 35, from London, (pictured warming up Arsenal versus Manchester Metropolis Girls WSL soccer match in 2017)

The previous footballer revealed she was paid £100 per match firstly of her profession, whilst Arsenal's males's workforce purchased Thierry Henry for £11million

Final 12 months it was reported that high earners within the Girls’s Tremendous League can obtain round £35,000 a 12 months – however Matthew Buck, director of participant administration on the PFA, admitted salaries ‘vary dramatically’.

Alex, who was signed to Arsenal’s Girls Academy on the tender age of eight, revealed she used to play within the hand-me-down shirts and cast-off boots from the Arsenal males’s workforce.

She even frolicked within the laundry room on the membership, washing the likes of Ian Wright’s shirts, whom she now works alongside as a Sky Sports activities pundit.

The Strictly Come Dancing star would usually juggle her soccer profession alongside different pursuits.

Thierry is pictured in 2005 at Arsenal Stadium in Highbury, London

She advised how on the time of the 2015 Girls’s World Cup, she was utilizing her spare time to bear a media research diploma.

The Strictly star revealed she emailed her dissertation to her tutor moments forward of England’s opening recreation towards France.

‘Are you able to think about Wayne Rooney having to try this earlier than he ran on to a World Cup pitch?’ Alex joked.

Alex’s soccer profession got here to an finish in 2017, however she put her media research to good use by gaining work expertise at TV studios overlaying soccer.

In 2018, she grew to become Sky Sports activities' first feminine pundit on males's Premier League matches (She is pictured previous to the start of the Premier League match at Bramall Lane, Sheffield)

In 2018, she grew to become Sky Sports activities’ first feminine pundit on me’s Premier League matches working alongside Gary Lineker and Alan Shearer, however was shocked to search out herself on the receiving finish of racist abuse and demise threats from trolls.

The footballer stated the abuse was over a ‘extended’ interval, confessing to The Mirror: ‘I had all of it – for being a lady on TV, for being a lady of ­color on TV, that I’m ticking a field, demise threats. I had the lot. However I’m nonetheless standing.

‘This previous 12 months has been so robust. The abuse I used to be getting on social media only for having an opinion on soccer.

‘It was over a protracted time frame and the abuse was getting worse. And it was my mum worrying. That is when it actually received to me.’

Final 12 months, Alex dazzled on Strictly alongside Neil Jones. She is pictured dancing with Jones through the BBC One dance contest

Nonetheless buddies: The previous defender, who additionally performed for England 140 instances, sat alongside the professional dancer at a soccer match on the Emirates stadium in December

Alex added that she was not sure what to do concerning the messages she was receiving and did not wish to be ‘seen to be complaining’ about her pundit function.

Whereas the TV star stated she did not wish to fear her mom, she carried on along with her work as a result of she felt she might function an inspiration to individuals.

Final 12 months, Alex dazzled on the Strictly Come Dancing stage alongside Neil Jones and, not way back, was pictured supporting her former workforce on the Emirates Stadium along with her former dance accomplice.

The previous defender, who additionally performed for England 140 instances, sat alongside the professional dancer, 37, whom she got here fifth with on this 12 months’s BBC dance competitors, at a match in December.