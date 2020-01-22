Former Aspen Skiing Company executive gets 6 years for stealing, reselling merchandise

ASPEN, Colo. — A choose has sentenced a former Colorado ski firm govt to 6 years in jail for stealing gear and merchandise from the corporate and reselling the gear on-line for greater than a decade.

Former Aspen Snowboarding Firm govt Derek Johnson was sentenced Tuesday with credit score for at some point of time served after pleading responsible to felony theft in November, The Aspen Instances experiences.

The 52-year-old stole skis, snowboards and different gear between 2010 and 2018, prosecutors mentioned.

Johnson co-founded D&E Ski and Snowboard Retailers in 1993 earlier than promoting the corporate in 2001 to Aspen Snowboarding Co., the place he remained because the managing director of retail and rental gear.

His spouse Kerri Johnson, 48, oversaw the sale and transport of the stolen gear via eBay, authorities mentioned.

Kerri Johnson pleaded responsible to felony theft in December and is predicted to serve an unspecified probation sentence and attainable time in Pitkin County Jail, prosecutors mentioned.

She is scheduled to be sentenced subsequent month, prosecutors mentioned.

The couple, who’ve three kids, had been additionally ordered to pay again $250,000 as a part of the plea deal, prosecutors mentioned.

Johnson beforehand served on Aspen Metropolis Council from 2009 to 2013 and unsuccessfully ran for mayor in 2013.