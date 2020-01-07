Former Avalanche goalie Semyon Varlamov shuts down Colorado

UNIONDALE, N.Y. — On Monday night time precisely 5 years earlier, then-Avalanche goalie Semyon Varlamov stopped 54 pictures in a 2-Zero win at Chicago, setting an NHL file for many saves in a street shutout.

Varlamov, now with the New York Islanders, wasn’t as spectacular on that five-year anniversary, and he wasn’t taking part in on the street. However he was adequate to clean his former group on the Nassau Coliseum.

The Avalanche, the NHL’s highest-scoring group, failed to attain a objective that counted in a 1-Zero loss to Varlamov and the Islanders.

New York captain Anders Lee broke the impasse 6:54 into the third interval, placing a wrist shot from the left circle behind goalie Pavel Francouz.

The Avs fell to 7-2-1 of their final 10 street video games and 11-Three-2 towards Japanese Convention groups.

The Avs had what gave the impression to be the sport’s first objective disallowed by an off-side problem. After defenseman Nikita Zadorov used a tailing wrist shot to place the puck behind Varlamov, the Islanders challenged that Andre Burakovsky entered the offensive zone earlier than the puck. At first, replays seemed inconclusive and it appeared the objective would stand. Nevertheless it was overturned and it remained scoreless by way of the tip of the second interval.

Colorado, which opened its three-game journey Saturday with a 5-2 win at New Jersey, has a fast turnaround in finishing the journey. The Avs go to Madison Sq. Backyard on Tuesday night time in a recreation towards the New York Rangers.

Footnotes. Avs winger Valeri Nichushkin returned to the lineup after lacking Saturday’s recreation at New Jersey with an sickness. He changed fellow Russian Vladislav Kamenev. Colorado’s different wholesome scratch was defenseman Mark Barberio.