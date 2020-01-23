Former ‘Bachelorette’ Contestant Tyler Gwozdz Dead At 29 After Suspected Overdose

One in all Hanna Brown’s former Bachelorette suitors had died.

In response to stories, the physique of Tyler Gwozdz (above) is on the Palm Seaside County Medical Examiner’s Workplace. His date of demise is listed as January 22, every week after the Boca Raton PD say they responded to a 911 name for a “medical overdose” involving Gwozdz on January 13.

The 29-year-old, who competed on Hannah B.’s season of the hit ABC actuality present, was taken to a hospital and admitted to the ICU, the place he stayed for every week and was listed in crucial however steady situation. The division added the case is “an active and ongoing investigation,” however the reason for demise is a suspected overdose, in response to TMZ.

The outlet stories that through the 911 name, a girl instructed dispatchers the fact star might need taken heroin. The caller was frantically making an attempt to get into a rest room during which Tyler had locked himself; ultimately, the girl broke by the door and turned him on his again earlier than an ambulance arrived.

Tyler was briefly on season 15 of the relationship competitors — however was mysteriously despatched residence after three weeks and a one-on-one date with Hannah, after which he acquired a rose. The rationale for his elimination was by no means disclosed, with Brown solely saying:

“Tyler G. had to leave, and that’s upsetting, because I really enjoyed my date with him.”

After his elimination, Brown instructed ET the date was “really good” and applauded Gwozdz for being “calming and nurturing.”

Nevertheless, a Reddit thread painted a a lot completely different image of the aspiring psychologist. Proper earlier than filming started, an nameless poster claimed to know two individuals who went to highschool with Gwozdz and allegedly referred to as him an “extreme misogynist,” with one claiming he as soon as “spit on” a girlfriend throughout a breakup.

Followers believed these claims are what led manufacturing to take away Gwozdz from the present. Tyler later spoke out in regards to the thread, nevertheless, and dismissed it as “totally unsubstantiated rumors.” He wrote in an e mail to Refinery29:

“I continue to have faith in my journey and in a purpose for everything that’s happened to me in my life. Above everything else, I am a son to my mother. She raised me to be better than these sort of baseless accusations. The rumors are so far out of the realm of my personality and values that it seems silly to waste time denying, but I suppose I will for the record. BUT I will be alright.”

He went on to clarify the rationale for his departure wasn’t aired to be able to respect his privateness, and that he got here to the choice to exit the present with producers, including:

“[S]omething that I’ve come to realize… [it] is the best decision that could’ve been made.”

In response to Cam Ayala, one other rose-seeker on Brown’s season, producers instructed the contestants it was “in the best interest for Hannah and for Tyler for him to no longer be here.”

Bachelor Nation staple Colton Underwood additionally weighed in on Tyler’s exit, telling ET:

“I’ll say if there’s a guy that was removed because of production, it was probably something that they didn’t want out there.”

Our hearts exit to his family members.