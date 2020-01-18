Former BBC Springwatch presenter Bill Oddie returns to TV after battling bipolar disease

By Terri-ann Williams For Mailonline

Former BBC Springwatch presenter Invoice Oddie is ready to make a welcome return to screens throughout the UK subsequent week.

The TV favorite, who can be presenting Wild Animal Rescue on Channel 5, has revealed that the BBC letting him go ten years in the past had a ‘detrimental’ impact on his psychological well-being.

The 78-year-old from Rochdale is thrilled to be again doing the job he loves after he sank right into a deep despair, earlier than being identified with bipolar dysfunction.

In a frank and emotional interview with the Each day Specific he stated he had been on a variation of medication earlier than he lastly managed to search out one that might work for him.

Invoice Oddie will return to screens on Monday as he presents a brand new present on Channel 5

He has introduced a number of tv exhibits on wildlife and nature, together with the BBC programme, Springwatch. He’s a eager birdwatcher and likewise hosted, ‘The Nice Kenyan Chook Safari’ and Favorite Walks

Chatting with the Each day Specific he stated he had been on a ‘actual downer’ earlier than he was prescribed with lithium.

He stated in lower than a fortnight he was ‘utterly positive’.

‘Happily after varied types of remedy and quite a few capsules which I nonetheless take, then, contact wooden, it has been not dangerous in any respect.

‘I would not dream of dropping my lithium. It is the one factor I do know does work. I am going via a good stretch for the time being, so let’s hope that continues.’

He attributes the drug to serving to him to operate.

It has been ten years since Springwatch and Autumnwatch got here to an finish and Invoice stated he ‘could be mendacity if I stated it did not have an effect on me actually badly’.

He had beforehand been awarded an OBE for his work in wildlife conservation and stated that it was exhausting leaving the present as he had been concerned from the beginning.

Invoice stated there was a sense on the present that he was perceived as being ‘too indignant and aggressive’.

Invoice had beforehand starred in The Goodies. From left to proper Graeme Backyard, Invoice Oddie, Tim Brooke-Taylor

He additionally slammed the BBC who he claimed promised they might make ‘a great deal of fantastic programme with you’. He stated that by no means truly got here to fruition.

After this he stated it was very uncommon that he was requested to do tv exhibits and it was in 2009 that he made two suicide makes an attempt.

He now says he thinks he inherited bipolar dysfunction from his late mom Lillian, who frolicked in an asylum.

What’s bipolar dysfunction and the way is it managed? Bipolar dysfunction, previously often called manic despair, may cause folks to have excessive temper swings. It offers them episodes of despair – feeling very low and torpid – and mania, feeling very excessive and overactive. Every excessive episode of the situation can final for a number of weeks, and a few victims could not usually expertise a ‘regular’ temper. Remedy choices for managing bipolar dysfunction embrace temper stabilisers or psychological therapy, similar to speaking remedy. Doing common train and planning actions that give a way of feat are additionally really useful by the NHS. Bipolar dysfunction is believed to be brought on by excessive stress, overwhelming issues and life-changing occasions – in addition to genetic and chemical elements.

His despair, he stated, has additionally been exhausting on his household. He has a daughter together with his second spouse Laura Beaumont, in addition to two daughters from his first marriage.

He stated there are sometimes occasions when his enthusiasm dwindles and stated the final time he had a depressive episode was two Christmases in the past, which left him ‘in mattress for per week.’

50 years since he first began his TV journey in The Goodies, Invoice says he rarely will get recognised anymore, however claimed that a few of the youthful era had watched the Goodies due to their dad and mom.

He additionally claimed he had an ideal relationship with Springwatch co-host Kate Humble, regardless of public notion that the pair have been at loggerheads.

‘It was fairly humorous that the general public determined there should be one thing dangerous between us, however there was nobody funnier.

‘There have been loads of moments the place we received the giggles and neither of us may communicate as a result of we have been laughing a lot. And there have been occasions when she stated she may have cheerfully murdered me.’