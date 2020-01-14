Former beauty queen charged with harassing former lover, wife

A former Miss Universe Canada winner was charged with criminally harassing her ex-lover, an ex- Blue Jays prospect, and his spouse for a number of years.

Elena Semikina, 36, was launched Sunday from Previous Metropolis Corridor bail courtroom on two counts of alleged harassment in opposition to Drew and Jennifer Taylor, between Nov. 6, 2015 and Jan. 9, 2020.

Police alleged Semikina threatened to smash Drew Taylor’s life or kill him.

Semikina was freed with no monetary obligations however underneath situations to avoid the alleged victims and banned from speaking in any method with them. She’ll be again in courtroom on Feb. 21.



Elena Semikina was topped Miss Universe Canada in 2010. (Stan Behal, Toronto Solar)

Drew Taylor, a promising skilled athlete who additionally labored as a movie producer-director, met 6-foot-1 Semikina in 2010, shortly after she was topped Miss Universe Canada, sources instructed the Toronto Solar.

Taylor and Semikina dated for roughly a yr, though they by no means lived collectively or shaped a common-law relationship. Taylor ultimately began to bitter on her.

She allegedly made calls for that he make her a movie star, sources instructed the Solar.

She as soon as requested he embody her in Toronto Worldwide Movie Pageant occasions or face false allegations, in keeping with sources. Their romantic relationship ended however they continued to work on movie initiatives collectively, together with Our Man in Tehran.

In accordance with allegations, in January or February 2015, Semikina threatened to kill Taylor. He despatched an e-mail to her, asking her to cease all communications until by an worker at his firm.

Police alleged she ignored this message. Taylor began courting Jennifer, whom he has since married and so they have a toddler collectively.

Police alleged in 2015, whereas at a TIFF get together, Semikna confronted the couple and threatened Jennifer.

Not one of the allegations have been confirmed in courtroom.

Taylor’s lawyer despatched a desist letter to Semikina in November 2015 and once more in February 2016, however police alleged Semikina by no means stop harassing him.

Drew Taylor has turn into a physician and is extremely regarded within the medical discipline, sources instructed the Solar.

In December 2019 and January 2020, Semikina despatched a number of insulting, harassing messages, posted slanderous feedback about Drew Taylor on Twitter and tagged quite a few medical firms in a bid to undermine his profession, in keeping with the allegations.

Final Monday one other cease-and-desist letter was despatched to the accused, who then started spreading unfavourable messages on social media, police alleged.

