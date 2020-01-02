Former Cardiff and Southend defender Chris Barker dies aged 39

By Oli Gamp For Mailonline

Former Cardiff and Southend defender Chris Barker has died on the age of 39.

World in Movement, the company who represented Barker when he was a participant, confirmed his ‘premature and tragic passing’ on Thursday morning with a submit on Twitter.

Their assertion learn: ‘It’s with nice disappointment that we study of the premature and tragic passing on the age of 39 of Chris Barker.

‘Chris was a shopper all through his excellent taking part in profession of over 500 League video games for golf equipment together with Barnsley, Cardiff Metropolis, Queens Park Rangers and Plymouth Argyle. Furthermore, Chris was a beautiful individual, an absolute gentleman and a pleasure to work for.’

Chris Barker, who performed for Cardiff (above) between 2002 and 2007, has died on the age of 39

Former team-mates have been main the tributes to Barker on social media.

Wales worldwide Joe Ledley was at Cardiff with Barker and he posted: ‘Devastating information to listen to the lack of Chris Barker my ideas are along with his household and mates, One of the all the way down to earth guys I’ve met. Might be really missed. Relaxation In Peace barks.’

Darren Purse, who captained Cardiff, posted: ‘Waking up this morning to the horrible information that Chris Barker is not with us. A really onerous working, loyal and reliable man who will likely be sadly missed. Relaxation effectively Barks. #RIPBarks.”

Andy Campbell, who performed as a striker for the Bluebirds, tweeted: ‘RIP Chris Barker, so so unhappy. A good friend, a teammate & all spherical good fella.’

The reason for loss of life has not been confirmed however there aren’t any reported suspicious circumstances.

Barker began his profession with Alfreton City in 1997. He later moved on to Barnsley after which Cardiff. He performed greater than 170 video games for the Bluebirds earlier than later turning out for Southend.

Barker, performed over 100 video games for Southend between 2010 and 2013 as a defender

His passing comes simply weeks after he did an interview with Cardiff Metropolis reflecting on his time with the membership.

‘The transfer to play at Ninian Park was one thing new for me, actually,’ he mentioned. ‘I might been taking part in at Oakwell, which was model new on the time after I was beginning out, but it surely was nice to hitch a membership with a correct old-school floor.

‘The supporters had been implausible to me all through my time on the Membership. I obtained participant of the 12 months one season, after I might come again from a mortgage at Stoke Metropolis.

Simply weeks in the past the previous defender spoke of how proud he was to have performed for Cardiff

CHRIS BARKER FACTFILE Born: March 2 1980, Sheffield Place: Defender Golf equipment: Alfreton City, Barnsley, Cardiff, Stoke (mortgage), Colchester (mortgage), QPR, Plymouth, Southend, Aldershot, Hereford, Weston Tremendous-Mare Complete appearances: 675 Complete targets: four Honours: Received promotion to First Division with Cardiff in 2003

‘I believe that was a spotlight for me throughout my time on the membership. To return again from that mortgage spell initially of the season to then mess around 40 matches for Metropolis was ok in itself, however for the paying followers who come out each week and watch to then vote for me on the finish of that marketing campaign was an achievement that I’m nonetheless pleased with to today.

‘The membership has come to this point in a short time in a brief time frame. It has been nice to look at them throughout the years since I ended taking part in for them, and I am proud if I’ve performed even a small half of their historical past.’

Barker, who additionally performed for Stoke, Colchester, QPR, Plymouth, Aldershot, Hereford and Weston-super-Mare, is believed to have left behind a associate and two daughters.

Barker’s brother Richie is assistant supervisor at League One facet Rotherham.

For confidential help within the UK name the Samaritans on 116123, go to an area Samaritans department or click on right here for particulars.