Former carpenter who lives on Iceland island says city life drew him to be a “functioning alcoholic”

A former carpenter who turned to alcoholism to deal with the stress of metropolis life says he discovered peace by shifting to a distant island the place he lives by himself.

Hakon, initially from Reykjavík, moved to the island of Traustholtsholmi in 2015 and introduces Ben Fogle to his extraordinary life within the Icelandic wilderness in tonight’s episode of New Lives within the Wild on Channel 5.

Within the present, which airs at 9pm, the previous carpenter, who solely shares the small island together with his canine Skuggi and the vacationers he harbours in Mongolian yurts throughout the excessive season, explains he felt overwhelmed by his busy life within the Icelandic capital, and was a ‘purposeful alcoholic.’

After quitting alcohol, Hakon determined to maneuver to the island, which he usually visited together with his dad and mom as a baby and has belonged to his household since 1940, to steer a extra self-sufficient and natural life, gardening and fishing.

Within the programme, he admits that he lastly ‘feels at peace’ on the island, which has turn into part of him.

Ben Fogle travels to Iceland to satisfy Hakon (proper), 43, who moved to the island of Traustholtsholmi in 2015 to flee metropolis life and what he calls his ‘functioning alcoholism’ in tonight’s Ben Fogle: New Lives within the Wild,

Hakon makes his confessions as a storm rages outdoors and he shares some espresso with Ben.

‘Earlier than, I used to be operating 16 hours a day, I used to be overworked, over-stressed. You simply hit the wall, and I hit the wall fairly a couple of occasions,’ he says.

‘I used to be a CEO for a building firm is Oslo, and I did my job good however I at all times wanted that bottle of purple wine within the night, I used to be a heavy drinker.’

When Ben asks him how heavy of a a drinker he was, Hakon admits he would have referred to as himself a ‘purposeful alcoholic.’

As Hakon introduces the TV hosts to his distinctive lifestyle, he explains he feels at peace on the island, who makes him really feel ‘entire’ due to their symbiotic relationship

‘I used to be simply bored with myself, fed up with this, does not matter the place you’re, you’re at all times in a pub,’ he provides.

This pushed him to go chilly turkey, which gave him the power to finally transfer to the island from his childhood he cherished so nicely.

‘It gave me the vitality to do it [move to the island]. The period of time you get whenever you cease consuming, it is superb, like, there are Sundays, do you know that?’ he jokes.

Ben is in awe of Hakon, whom he calls ‘hipstery’ and ‘cool,’ and understands that the islander has discovered his happiness distant from the town

Removed from feeling lonely, Hakon, pictured with Ben, explains he is at all times speaking to the island, the grass or his canine, and couldn’t exist with out the island in his life

On Ben’s first day, he’s amazed to see fearless Hakon mild a hearth by inhaling some burning alcohol and blowing it on a stay flame in order that the fireplace takes, Hakon jokes he’s no flame thrower, however likes to mild his hearth this manner as a passion.

Ben is straight away in awe of the ‘cool’ and ‘hipstery’ islander who left the massive metropolis for a cottage on the ‘fringe of the world.’

‘He is been capable of resolve relationships with alcohol, with issues that had been making him sad in his life. He is discovered happiness right here,’ the TV host says.

Hakon’s household has owned the island since 1940, after his great-aunt and her husband purchased it. His mom inherited the land when her aunt died with out an inheritor, and she or he then handed it on to him.

Hakon has accepted the truth that volcanoes across the island may erupt and flood his land Hakon says the island, and notes that some glaciers are melting across the island, that means it might be worn out of the map in 200 years

Hakon, who moved to Norway for work in 2008 recollects a day the place he burst into tears on the considered leaving the island earlier than he completely moved there in 2015.

Now, the carpenter spends his time gardening and fixing across the cottage the place he lives.

To generate income, Hakon hosts vacationers in Mongolian yurts and reveals them across the island throughout the excessive season. For vitality, he depends on windmill and photo voltaic panels, and even designed and put in an underground water system for his home.

Ben wonders whether or not Hakon will get lonely, residing alone on the island, however the former carpenter would not commerce Traustholtsholmi for something

When Ben wonders whether or not the hermit ever will get lonely, Hakon rebukes the concept, explaining so long as he has the island, he won’t ever be alone.

‘I feel it is totally different, as a result of being in a metropolis, alone, surrounded by individuals, you’re feeling “Hey, why don’t I know more people”,’ he says.

‘Loads of mates would say, “There’s no island without Hakon, and there’s no Hakon without the island”.

‘We’re actually linked and collectively, so we make one another entire,’ he provides.

Hakon harvests the island’s gardens – which, he tells Ben are ‘older than the USA of America’ – yearly, and even talks to the vegetation to assist them develop.

‘I am at all times speaking to the island, or the grass or my canine,’ he says.

However the man who’s been attempting to devour as little vitality as potential on his haven of tranquility is cautious of how lengthy the gorgeous glaciers that encompass Traustholtsholmi will final quite a lot of centuries, attributable to international warming.

Because the host and Ben stroll across the island, Hakon says he checks on earthquakes like he does the climate, and says a lot of the island may diseappear below floods if one of many close by volcanoes erupted.

Ben factors out he can really hear the ice of the glacier melting round them, which Hakon confirms.

‘Hearken to it, and naturally, many of the space would have been glacier a couple of years in the past,’ he tells him.

‘So if I come again to go to you in a couple of years occasions we might not be standing on ice,’ Ben asks.

‘Inside 200 years this could be gone,’ Hakon observes.