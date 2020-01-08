Former Champion Maria Sharapova Gets Australian Open Wildcard

5-time Grand Slam winner Maria Sharapova was on Wednesday handed an Australian Open wildcard as she makes an attempt to resurrect her profession after an injury-plagued 2019. The 32-year-old, who received the Australian Open event in 2008, has slipped down the rankings to 147, exterior computerized qualification, and was bounced out of the Brisbane Worldwide this week within the first spherical. However the Russian stays a giant identify and she is going to line up at Melbourne Park as soon as once more after it was introduced on the event web site that she can be a wildcard.

Till Brisbane, Maria Sharapova had not performed since a first-round loss to career-long rival Serena Williams on the US Open in August, together with her season ruined by a shoulder harm.

“It was a long match. I think this is going to be a good test for my shoulder, not so much right now, but maybe tomorrow and the day after to see how I feel,” she stated after her Brisbane defeat on Tuesday.

“I definitely lost speed on it and strength toward the end of the match, but that comes with time. I have to be patient with that.”

Maria Sharapova, who made her Australian Open debut in 2003, additionally revealed she had been battling a virus “where I just couldn’t keep anything in”.