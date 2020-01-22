Former Colorado mortgage board member settles lawsuit that said he stole test questions

The previous chairman of the Colorado board that regulates mortgage originators has settled a lawsuit that accused him of stealing nationwide check questions that certify the career, then repurposing them at an organization the place he labored to assist folks go the examination.

Invoice “Bart” Bartholomew has agreed to a five-year ban in working with any firms which might be permitted by the Nationwide Multistate Licensing System to supply lessons towards passing the examination.

The NMLS is a part of the Convention of State Financial institution Supervisors, which use the State Regulatory Registry to provide the exams.

“The integrity of the … test is integral to ensuring that state-licensed mortgage loan originators understand the laws and regulations they operate under, and to protecting consumers from bad actors,” SRR board chairman John Ducrest mentioned in an announcement.

Bartholomew maintained his innocence, telling The Denver Put up that the settlement was the most effective end result for him.

“The bottom line is it was a very expensive distraction in my life,” he mentioned in a phone interview. “I honestly feel like I’ve been under a witch hunt, and I feel as if I got railroaded.”

SRR sued Bartholomew and one other man, Carey Inexperienced, in August 2017 in U.S. District Courtroom in Denver saying they swiped questions from the nationwide check it provides to mortgage mortgage originators. Bartholomew was accused of taking pictures of the check questions whereas he was a member of a panel of specialists that helped consider and develop the exams, then sharing them along with his employer, MTI Companies Corp.

The questions are extremely protected and anybody related to the examination is prohibited from sharing them in any approach.

Inexperienced was accused of being an MTI buyer and taking pictures of its apply exams, in addition to taking the SRR check and republishing some questions on a web site he used to tutor different check takers — PasstheSafeExam.com.

Bartholomew had been a check guide at SRR since 2008 and for years supplied coaching by means of MTI, the place he’d been its training director.

The settlement got here greater than three months after a federal choose denied SRR’s request for abstract judgment, saying the company hadn’t emphatically confirmed Bartholomew’s intent was to steal the questions. Moderately, Bartholomew, 70, contended his eyesight had deteriorated sufficient that he needed to take images of his pc display screen so he might enlarge the questions sufficient to learn them.

Moreover, Chief U.S. District Decide Philip Brimmer wrote that SRR additionally hadn’t proven that the questions Bartholomew took images of had been utilized in MTI’s apply exams.

Brimmer did grant SRR’s request for abstract judgment on a breach-of-contract declare as a result of Bartholomew didn’t let SRR know he was working at MTI and ran a tutoring enterprise.

“I’ve had poor vision over the past five years, due to cataracts, and my vision has gotten worse, and I’m in danger of not renewing my driver’s license,” Bartholomew informed The Put up. “In the end, I’m out of money. As (has been) said: You can have all the justice you can afford.”

Brimmer granted SRR abstract judgment in opposition to MTI and Inexperienced for copyright infringement. SRR revoked MTI’s potential to show permitted lessons for the examination, and barred its proprietor, Don Exley, from ever being related to an organization that teaches the lessons. Inexperienced’s entry to NMLS was suspended indefinitely.

Inexperienced and Exley couldn’t be reached for remark.