Former Colorado Secretary of State Natalie Meyer reported missing

Denver police are asking for assist finding an 89-year-old lady who has been lacking since Sunday afternoon.

Natalie Meyer, a former Colorado secretary of state, was final seen within the 6500 block of West Mansfield Avenue close to the Pinehurst Nation Membership in southwest Denver round 2 p.m. Sunday, police say.

In an alert posted to Denver Police Division’s Twitter account Monday, officers recognized Meyer as an endangered grownup. She could also be driving a white 2011 Toyota Avalon with a license plate “1SOS,” officers say.

#DPD is requesting help in finding Natalie Meyer, a lacking and endangered grownup. Final seen within the space of 6300 W. Mansfield Ave. on 12/22/2019 at 2:00 p.m. Her automobile is a 2011 Toyota Avalon white in shade. Lic: 1SOS. Anybody with data is requested to name 720.913.2000 pic.twitter.com/g7eH71Uqx1 — Denver Police Dept. (@DenverPolice) December 24, 2019

Meyer served as secretary of state from 1983 till 1995, based on the state’s web site.

She is 5 ft 11 inches, 170 kilos, has white hair and hazel eyes, based on DPD’s description. Anybody who has could have her details about her whereabouts or the whereabouts of her automobile ought to name Denver police at 720-913-2000.