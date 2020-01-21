Former councillor takes poke at council’s parental leave program

A former midtown councillor says she returned to work every week after having her youngest daughter in April 2016.

Christin Greb advised the Toronto Solar that one Tuesday, after she had her daughter, she attended the board of well being assembly, or at the least a part of it.

“I was elected to represent people … my staff wasn’t elected to represent people,” she mentioned Monday.

Greb mentioned on the time, there was nothing out there to councillors as a result of they don’t pay into employment insurance coverage.

The brand new Being pregnant and Parental Go away coverage for councillors — handed as a part of a bundle of adjustments in June 2018 — permits councillors to take as much as 20 weeks of depart at full wage and advantages.

“The city and taxpayers are footing the entire bill (for councillor parental leave),” she mentioned.

Greb was commenting a couple of request to this week’s govt committee by Councillor Joe Cressy to have a look at whether or not he can keep dwelling throughout his parental depart, however proceed to vote by proxy on council and committee enterprise.

Cressy can also be asking town clerk to think about a collection of “adjustments” that would come with offering him with “extra staffing support” (along with the seven he has now) for his council workplace throughout his depart interval.

He advised the Toronto Solar final Friday that he intends to take 16 weeks of parental depart in September to take care of his son when his spouse returns to work.

Greb mentioned she absolutely helps males taking parental depart — her husband did simply that from his OMA job after her daughter was born in 2016.

However she has an issue when these elected for a brief time frame — on this case 4 years — eager to take time away from their duties on behalf of constituents.

“His (Cressy’s) residents didn’t elect the city clerk to run his office … they elected him (Cressy)… he should be there to represent his residents,” she mentioned.

Greb thinks the proxy concept is “ridiculous,” noting that if Cressy actually feels the necessity to vote, he ought to discover a member of the family to take care of his child whereas he goes to committee or council.

“Don’t say you need to be there by proxy or phone it in,” she mentioned. “Go to work and do the job because that’s what you were elected to do.”

She provides that no manner ought to Cressy’s employees be topped up whereas he’s on parental depart as a result of he’s already being paid by the taxpayer to be there.

