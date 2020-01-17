Former England Captain Feels This Is India’s Biggest Weakness In ODIs

India got a impolite awakening by Australia within the first ODI of the three-match sequence in Mumbai on January 14. Aaron Finch’s group surprised the world by thrashing the hosts by 10 wickets — Australia’s greatest ever ODI victory over India, by margin of wickets. India can be trying to bounce again instantly from the beating and keep alive within the sequence by successful the second ODI in Rajkot on Friday. Nevertheless, former England captain Michael Vaughan feels there’s a weak spot within the Indian group which must be addressed if they’re to win the ICC World Cup 2023 at dwelling.

The previous England opener tweeted forward of the second ODI and stated he was fascinated about seeing how India would reply after the crushing defeat. Vaughan stated that India had “under achieved” within the final two World Cups, including: “They lack power for me in the engine room,the middle order,they have 3 yrs to make sure they can keep up the tradition of the hosts winning !”

to see how #India responds within the 2nd ODI.If they’re trustworthy they are going to settle for the final 2 World Cups they’ve underneath achieved !!They lack energy for me within the engine room,the center order,they’ve three yrs to verify they will sustain the custom of the hosts successful ! — Michael Vaughan (@MichaelVaughan) January 17, 2020

In the course of the opening ODI, captain Virat Kohli had determined to drop down the order in order that each Shikhar Dhawan and KL Rahul could possibly be accommodated within the enjoying XI. There had been quite a lot of buzz forward of the sequence as to who will open for India.

Whereas Rohit Sharma is a sure-shot for one of many opening slots, the opposite is a straight up combat between Dhawan and Rahul.

India determined to open with Dhawan with Rahul coming in at one-down and skipper Kohli dropping to quantity four.

Each Rahul and Dhawan seemed in wonderful nick and added 121 runs for the second wicket. Nevertheless, a batting collapse noticed India being bowled out for 255 in 49.1 overs.

Australia captain Aaron Finch and David Warner each hit incredible centuries to place up the very best Australian partnership towards India as they chased down the goal with 12.2 overs to spare and all their wickets intact.