Former English National Ballet Yat-Sen Chang dancer accused of groping three women

A former principal dancer of the English Nationwide Ballet has appeared in courtroom accused of groping three younger girls whereas working as a dance trainer.

Yat-Sen Chang faces 14 costs of sexual assault in relation to 3 girls in London between December 2014 and December 2016.

The 48-year-old, who now lives in Germany and performs at a dance college there, is alleged to have molested a feminine scholar and her good friend on the West London Faculty of Dance.

The girl, who was over 16, was receiving personal tuition from Chang when she was assaulted, Westminster Magistrates Court docket heard at this time.

Yat-Sen Chang (pictured outdoors Westminster Magistrates Court docket) faces 14 costs of sexual assault in relation to 3 girls in London between December 2014 and December 2016

Chang is pictured (centre) performing The Snow Queen on the English Nationwide Ballet in London in January 2010. He joined in 1993 after transferring to the UK from Cuba, the place he was born. He left the place as principal dancer in 2011.

The previous dance trainer is claimed to have touched the genitals of the pupil and her good friend, who can also be over 16.

A 3rd alleged sufferer was talked about in courtroom however no particulars of that cost got.

Rose Edwin, prosecuting, mentioned the crimes confirmed ‘a excessive diploma of breach of belief.’

She mentioned: ‘He’s a well-known and extremely revered dancer.

‘There are three complainants in respect of this matter. Sufferer one is an ex-pupil who had personal classes on the academy’s premises.

‘Sufferer two is a good friend of sufferer one who additionally made allegations of sexual touching.

‘Police are contacted by Hammersmith council with issues about sexual touching.’

Referring to the severity of the crimes when requested by District Choose Angus Hamilton, she mentioned: ‘It was two people and the touching of bare genitalia.

‘The primary two victims we are saying are in class two. The opposite is a class three.’

The courtroom heard how Chang lives along with his companion Emma and has a daughter within the UK. She can also be a dancer.

Ms Edwin mentioned: ‘He lives in Germany and is employed there on a contract with a dance college. He’s performer not a trainer he doesn’t have any supervisory function.

‘He lives along with his companion Emma who was his companion on the time the allegations have been made.

‘He does have a daughter who resides right here within the UK. She is herself a ballet scholar’

Chang sat within the dock sporting a light-weight blue swimsuit over a quilted black gilet and black turtle-neck jumper and spoke solely to substantiate his title, date of beginning, handle, and nationality as Cuban.

Chang was bailed at Westminster Magistrates Court docket (pictured) and his case adjourned till one other listening to at Isleworth Crown Court docket on February 6

His solicitor, Catherine Daly, indicated he would plead not responsible to all costs when he seems at Isleworth Crown Court docket subsequent month.

The alleged offences got here to gentle when police have been contacted by Hammersmith Council.

Chang was granted bail till his subsequent courtroom look on February 6 on the situation he doesn’t contact the alleged victims.

Concluding the listening to, District Choose Hamilton mentioned: ‘I’ve made the choice that your case is of such a severe nature it have to be handled on the crown courtroom.

‘I am sending you to crown courtroom unconditional bail and the one situation is that you don’t contact immediately or not directly.’

Throughout his profession he has danced main roles in productions together with The Nutcracker, Sleeping Magnificence, San Lake, and Romeo and Juliet.