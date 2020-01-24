Former Fairview quarterback Aidan Atkinson — previously charged with sexual assault — to face additional charges, police say

Former Fairview Excessive Faculty quarterback Aidan Atkinson will face extra fees in reference to earlier allegations of sexual assault, a Boulder police spokesman confirmed Thursday.

Atkinson, 18, is not going to be rearrested, public data officer Dean Cunningham mentioned, and the costs can be added to the juvenile case already pending towards him.

“Because Aidan was already arrested for previous charges, as the investigation continued [the district attorney] looked into information we had and they are just going to add the charges,” Cunningham mentioned.

He mentioned he didn’t know precisely when the costs can be added, though he was notified about them Thursday, and declined to supply any extra element on the case. Cunningham referred inquiries to the Boulder County District Lawyer’s workplace, which didn’t return a number of requests for remark Thursday night.

Atkinson, who’s now not attending lessons at Fairview, was arrested in November and accused of sexually assaulting a feminine scholar throughout homecoming in 2018.

The feminine scholar instructed authorities she’d been consuming on homecoming night time and she or he was on a celebration bus when she sat beside Atkinson. She mentioned she couldn’t get up as a result of she was intoxicated, and mentioned Atkinson began to the touch her sexually, in line with an arrest affidavit filed towards a Boulder social employee who has been charged with failure to report little one abuse in connection to the case towards Atkinson.

“I told him to stop because I didn’t like it,” the sufferer instructed authorities, in line with court docket information. She added later, “I couldn’t escape or leave, and no one was helping. There were people around who saw and didn’t do anything.”

The feminine scholar, who has not been publicly recognized, mentioned Atkinson assaulted her once more at a restaurant later that night time regardless that she repeatedly instructed him to cease.

It was not clear Thursday whether or not the extra fees that can be introduced towards Atkinson are in reference to that incident or one other incident.

Atkinson, a record-breaking quarterback at Fairview, had been verbally dedicated to play for Northwestern however was not listed among the many workforce’s early signees within the 2020 recruiting class.