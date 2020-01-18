January 18, 2020 | 6:53pm

Florida man strikes once more.

The previous mayor of Milton, Fla., was sentenced final week to 51 months in jail and ordered to pay again $650,000 he stole from the United Method.

Man Thompson, who served as Milton’s mayor from 1994 to 2014, stole the funds whereas he was the chief director of the United Method in Santa Rosa County, based on the Pensacola Information Journal. Thompson “devised a complex scheme where he kept a portion of money intended for use to pay United Way’s regular bills and expenses by replacing it with other donation checks no one at United Way knew about,” the paper reported.

Prosecutors discovered Thompson began stealing the cash whereas serving as mayor in 2011 and he continued the illicit plan for seven years till 2018, when he was terminated by the United Method.

He used the funds to buy, amongst different issues, a BMW and a beachfront rental.

Thompson, who was going through life in jail, plead responsible final Might to 20 counts of wire fraud and three counts of tax evasion.