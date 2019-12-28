Former IPS officer K Vijay Kumar appointed as new IGP of Kashmir

PS officer Okay Vijay Kumar is the primary appointed Inspector Basic of Police of the newly-created Union Territory of Jammu & Kashmir who w will change IG J&Okay Police S P Pani.
An IPS officer of 1997 batch IPS officer Okay Vijay Kumar has been appointed as the brand new Inspector Basic of Police of the newly-created Union Territory of Jammu & Kashmir. IPS officer Kumar will change IG J&Okay Police S P Pani. Former IPS officer Kumar has earlier served on the assorted posts in Kashmir area specifically in essentially the most troubled South Kashmir.
10 details about IPS Okay Vijay Kumar , the brand new IGP Kashmir
- A post-graduate from JNU, Kumar has served in J&Okay Police in numerous capacities prior to now.
- Served in CRPF on central deputation as DIGP New Delhi Vary, IGP CoBRA and IGP Chhattisgarh.
- Particular Operation Group (SOG ) in Kashmir and remained instrumental in neutralisation of tons of of terrorists.
- As DIGP South Kashmir, he successfully supervised the dealing with of a couple of month lengthy legislation & order conditions after hanging of Afzal Guru & ensured zero killing of civilian
- Performed incident free Shree Amarnath Jee Yatra for 3 consecutive years.
- Dealt with Haryana’s Jat agitation in 2016
- The Election Fee of India awarded him the Nationwide Award for his function as chief pressure coordinator of CAPFs for conducting meeting elections of 9 states in 2018.
- Performed incident free normal parliamentary election 2019 in Chhattisgarh.
- Recipient of 4 Gallantry Medals.
- Led the particular activity pressure to neutralise forest brigand Veerappan in operations that spanned the states of Tamil Nadu and Karnataka.
