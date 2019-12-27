Former ISRO Scientist Nambi Narayanan To Get Rs 1.3 Crore

The federal government had entrusted ex-Chief Secretary Okay Jayakumar to look at points raised by Nambi Narayanan

Thiruvananthapuram:

The Kerala Authorities has in precept determined to offer Rs 1.three crore as compensation to former ISRO scientist Nambi Narayanan, who was falsely implicated within the 1994 espionage case.

The quantity is for settling the case filed by 77-year-old Naryananan towards the federal government in a sub-court right here, looking for enhanced damages for his unlawful arrest and harassment.

The compensation is along with the Rs 50 lakh offered by the federal government to the previous scientist on a Supreme court docket order and the Rs 10 lakh really helpful by the Nationwide Human Rights Fee.

The cupboard assembly, which took the choice within the metropolis on Thursday, additionally determined that the settlement settlement could be submitted earlier than the court docket after consulting authorized consultants and additional motion could be taken as per the court docket’s instructions, a authorities press launch stated.

The federal government had entrusted Former Chief Secretary Okay Jayakumar to look at the problems raised by Nambi Narayanan and settle the case amicably.

On the idea of Mr Jaykumar’s suggestions, the cupboard took the choice, the discharge added.

The federal government had final yr handed over Rs 50 lakh to the previous scientist, three weeks after the the highest court docket ordered the reduction holding that he was “arrested unnecessarily, harassed and subjected to mental cruelty.”

The espionage case, which hit the headlines in 1994, pertained to allegations of switch of sure confidential paperwork on India’s house programme to overseas nations by two scientists and 4 others, together with two Maldivian ladies.

Mr Narayanan needed to spend shut to 2 months in jail earlier than the CBI concluded the allegations towards him have been false.

The case was first probe by the state police and later handed over to the CBI, which discovered the costs to be false.

The scientist had moved the Supreme Courtroom towards the Kerala Excessive Courtroom order, which stated no motion was required to be taken towards former DGP Siby Mathews and two retired Superintendents of Police KK Joshua and S Vijayan, who have been later held accountable by the CBI for his unlawful arrest.