Former Jamaican police officer, two others charged with murder of Irvine man

A former Jamaican police officer and two different males have been charged with homicide in connection to an October residence invasion theft in Irvine.

Devon Quinland, 33, Andre Andrews, 34, and Omar Miller, 41, had been every charged with felony counts of homicide, conspiracy to commit a criminal offense and assault with a firearm, in response to the Orange County district legal professional and Irvine Police Division.

The three males are additionally charged with the particular circumstances of homicide dedicated through the fee of a theft and homicide dedicated through the fee of a housebreaking, authorities stated.

They might be eligible for the demise penalty if convicted on all expenses.

Irvine police arrested Quinland on Dec. 17. Andrews and Miller had been arrested in Florida, the place they reside, and extradited to California on Wednesday. Miller is a former Jamaican police officer.

“The arrest and prosecution of these three individuals is a testament to the close working relationship the Irvine Police Department has across multiple jurisdictions and across state lines,” Orange County Dist. Atty. Todd Spitzer stated in an announcement.

On Oct. 26, at round 5:45 a.m., the Irvine Police Division and Orange County Fireplace Authority responded to a name of an injured man in a residential neighborhood within the metropolis, authorities stated.

A person informed police that he and his roommate had been assaulted inside a house on Bayleaf Lane. When officers entered the house, they discovered a second man with gunshot wounds.

The 2 had been taken to a hospital the place the gunshot sufferer, 20-year-old Raymond Alcala, was pronounced useless. The opposite sufferer survived.

All three males charged are being held with out bail within the Orange County Jail.