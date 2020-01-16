Former L.A. County Sheriff Lee Baca must report to prison by Feb. 5, judge rules

Former Los Angeles County Sheriff Lee Baca should report back to jail by Feb. 5 to start serving a three-year sentence for his function in a scheme to impede an FBI investigation of abuses contained in the county’s jails, a choose dominated Thursday.

The ruling by U.S. District Decide Percy Anderson got here three days after the U.S. Supreme Court docket denied a last-ditch, longshot request to evaluate Baca’s case.

Baca, 77, who has been identified with Alzheimer’s illness, was sentenced in 2017 after a jury discovered he oversaw the plan to intervene with the jails investigation and later lied to prosecutors about his function within the scheme.

He had been permitted to stay free whereas his case was on attraction.

On Monday, the excessive court docket denied Baca’s writ of certiorari, filed July 18, which might have reopened his case for evaluate. Final 12 months, a panel of judges from the ninth Circuit Court docket of Appeals dominated that his conviction for serving to orchestrate a scheme to intervene with an FBI investigation into abuses on the county’s jails was honest and legally sound. The panel additionally denied Baca’s requests for one more listening to or a brand new listening to in entrance of your entire ninth Circuit.

The Supreme Court docket’s resolution cleared the best way for Anderson, who sentenced Baca, to set a date when the previous lawman should start serving his sentence.

The ninth Circuit issued a mandate sending discover to Anderson, successfully placing the case again in his jurisdiction, on Wednesday. On Thursday, Anderson ordered that Baca give up inside 21 days of the discover. He has till midday on the 21st day — Feb. 5 — the order states.

Baca was the final in a bunch of Sheriff’s Division deputies and commanders to be accused of enjoying a job within the 2011 scandal, which concerned hiding an inmate who was an FBI informant and threatening to arrest the agent who was main the investigation. All 10 of the individuals who confronted expenses within the case have both pleaded responsible or been convicted. They included Baca’s second-in-command, former Undersheriff Paul Tanaka, who in 2016 was sentenced to 5 years in jail after a jury discovered that he had performed a number one function within the scheme.