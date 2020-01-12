Former Labour Home secretary Jacqui Smith splits from her husband

By Rod Ardehali For Mailonline

Former House Secretary Jacqui Smith has cut up from her husband who watched two grownup movies claimed on bills.

Ms Smith separated from Richard Timney, 57, after 33 years collectively, and a decade on from her resignation from frontline politics within the wake of the bills scandal – during which her husband turned ignominiously embroiled.

The primary feminine ever to carry the House Secretary place, Ms Smith, 57, apologised to parliament after wrongly claiming £116,000 in second residence allowances after which misplaced her Redditch seat within the 2010 election.

A mother-of-two, Ms Smith, now a broadcaster, has since paid again the cash.

Final night time, Ms Smith, mentioned: ‘I am enormously unhappy our 33-year partnership has come to an finish however I am going to all the time be grateful to Richard for the love, household and profession we share.’

Ms Smith, a former economics instructor, entered Parliament as MP for Redditch in 1997 when she was 34 after successful the previous Tory stronghold.

One of many unique ‘Blair Babes’, she had already been married to Mr Timney, whom she met at instructor coaching school, for ten years.

By then he was a civil engineer however he gave up his job to convey up their son James when she turned an MP.

Second son Michael was solely a 12 months outdated when Ms Smith, who has saved her maiden identify, entered Authorities as a junior training minister in 1999.

After the 2005 election she turned Colleges Minister earlier than getting into the Cupboard as Chief Whip in 2006. Described by pals as ‘robust as outdated boots’, she has held on to the submit of House Secretary for 2 years.

In the meantime, Mr Timney, other than taking care of their youngsters, was additionally employed by his spouse as her Parliamentary assistant, for which he was paid £40,000 a 12 months.

Since her profession in politics ended, Ms Smith has rebranded herself as a TV character, showing as a pundit on quite a lot of present affairs discuss exhibits.