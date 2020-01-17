Former Labour MP reveals his role in the suicide of Christine Keeler’s pimp

When Stephen Ward was standing trial on the Outdated Bailey in 1963 on a cost of dwelling off the proceeds of prostitution, I used to be 15 years outdated and performing as his gopher. Certainly one of my jobs was to whistle up a taxi on the finish of every day’s proceedings.

The trick was to time its arrival in order that Stephen, the society osteopath who had shared a flat with Christine Keeler on the time of her affair with Warfare Minister John Profumo, might step from the door of the court docket straight into the again of the cab.

On the final day of the trial, as we rode again to his borrowed flat in Chelsea, I might inform he was deeply depressed. Earlier than the choose started his brutal summing up, Stephen had been cheerful and chatty. However that had modified and he was now terrified of the jury’s verdict.

Stephen Ward, pictured with Christine Keeler, proper, stood trial for dwelling off immoral earnings

Ward, who was a society osteopath, pictured second proper, was involved concerning the jury in his trial on the Outdated Bailey and determined to take his personal life

He scribbled a prescription on his knee — as an osteopath he might prescribe privately — and requested me to run into the Harrods pharmacy for it.

I got here out with a bottle of Nembutal tablets, a type of barbiturate then well-liked with individuals who suffered from insomnia. What I didn’t know then was that top doses might trigger respiratory arrest, and that it was even used to hold out executions in some U.S. states.

Hours later, Stephen used the tablets I picked up for him to take his personal life. Once I heard the information, I used to be horrified on the thought that I had been instrumental in his suicide.

The guilt haunts me nonetheless, despite the fact that I do know I used to be simply the supply boy.

To be shunned by society — he had handled Prince Philip and Churchill and had a number of aristocratic and superstar pals — had harm him deeply. I believe he might have confronted jail, however not the obliteration of his repute.

These reminiscences have come speeding again in latest weeks, due to BBC One’s excellent six-part drama The Trial Of Christine Keeler, on Sunday evenings — although the reality is that I’ve by no means forgotten a minute of these experiences.

How might I? I’ll have been barely conscious of the importance of all of it on the time, however now I look again and realise historical past was taking place throughout me.

The nation was gripped by the revelation that the Secretary of State for Warfare, 46-year-old John Profumo, had had an extramarital affair with Keeler, a 19-year-old lady who had as soon as labored as a dancer in a seedy Soho nightclub, and Ward was the person who had launched them.

Ward, pictured being rushed to St Stephen’s Hospital in July 31, 1963, had taken a big dose of barbiturates which he had prescribed for himself

To make issues worse, Profumo was romancing Keeler at a time when she was additionally allegedly sleeping with Yevgeny Ivanov, a senior naval attaché on the Soviet embassy.

All of it added as much as the scandal of the last decade, with allegations of spying, orgies, black magic rituals and far, rather more.

Profumo resigned, the Russian went again to Moscow — and Stephen Ward was placed on trial by an unforgiving Institution for being the pimp of Keeler and her pal Mandy Rice-Davies.

My very own involvement within the Profumo Affair happened through my father, Pelham Pound, who was Stephen’s literary agent.

Dad had been options editor on the Information Of The World — precisely the kind of well-connected individual Ward appreciated to court docket. However, somewhat to my mom’s alarm, Dad had chucked within the regular workplace job to go freelance and Ward had develop into certainly one of his purchasers.

Like all good agent, my father noticed it as his job to guard his purchasers once they hit a tough patch, so when the Profumo enterprise was at its top and London was too sizzling for Ward, he got here to remain at our residence in Hertfordshire.

As Stephen’s arrival coincided with the varsity holidays, I used to be round to run all types of errands. On the time, I used to be a pupil at an all-boys grammar faculty and my expertise of ladies was virtually non-existent.

I keep in mind Ward as the good man I’d ever identified. He wore Ray-Ban sun shades, and I couldn’t consider anybody exterior Hollywood might do this and carry it off.

He could have been the son of a Torquay vicar however he had a clipped, upper-class accent and folks stated he’d had ‘a good war’, serving as a second lieutenant within the Royal Military Medical Corps in India, the place (he appreciated to assert) certainly one of his sufferers was Mahatma Gandhi.

He informed tales of his years working as an osteopath in America, too, with an offhand air that made him appear so cosmopolitan. To me, he had the easy appeal of Cary Grant.

Former Labour MP Stephen Pound, pictured, was Ward’s gopher, and even picked up the prescription from Harrods pharmacy for Ward – not realizing that the osteopath was planning to take his personal life

Many males in his place wouldn’t have seen the teenage son of a pal, not to mention handled him with respect. But Ward appeared to go additional — he let me in on the key and, once in a while, when he was speaking, he’d give me a twinkling sidelong look, as if to say: ‘Isn’t this a terrific joke? How do I get away with it?’

However as soon as the Profumo affair broke, there was nothing Dad might do to avoid wasting Ward from the wrath of the Institution and sooner or later, in June 1963, policemen knocked on our door on a mission to arrest him.

Whereas he had as soon as been a sought-after osteopath, with an illustrious record of purchasers that included Elizabeth Taylor, all that enterprise had dried up because the Profumo Affair hit the headlines.

So my father stood bail for Stephen, taking a financial institution mortgage to cowl the price. His cash was later returned however he was nonetheless paying off curiosity on the mortgage years later.

Ward additionally wanted money to fund his defence. Legal professionals had been costly and he had no financial savings.

Luckily, Ward was an exquisite artist, typically working in chalk on paper to create portraits with extraordinary deftness and financial system of line. Lots of his well-known purchasers sat for him, together with royals similar to Prince Philip; Princess Margaret and her then husband Lord Snowdon; Katharine, Duchess of Kent; and Princess Mary, Countess of Harewood, the one daughter of George V.

Different sitters included the Hollywood actor and producer Douglas Fairbanks Jr, who was dragged into the scandal when Mandy Rice-Davies claimed he had been certainly one of her lovers when she took the witness stand throughout Ward’s trial. Mandy herself was one other of his topics — generally nude — as was Christine Keeler.

Ward is being performed by James Norton, pictured, within the BBC drama The Trial of Christine Keeler, which continues tomorrow at 9pm on BBC 1

Information of Ward’s expertise even reached the prime minister, Harold Macmillan, who gave him distinctive permission to attract MPs in session within the Home of Commons. And I’ve a sketch he fabricated from my father, which I treasure to today.

Most of his photos had been drawn with no considered promoting them. However now he wanted cash, and rapidly.

He organized with a person referred to as Bobby Katz to stage an exhibition of his work. Katz was revolting, a pornographic book-seller with really disagreeable habits, however Ward might not afford to be picky about his pals. Most individuals who pretended to respectability had deserted him: my father was one of many few who had been loyal.

Katz organized for the drawings to go on present at a gallery in Museum Road, reverse the British Museum. To be proven, the drawings needed to be signed, and it was my job every day to go over to Bloomsbury and acquire a sheaf of images from the repulsive Katz.

Then I went to the Outdated Bailey, the place chief defence lawyer James Burge would accompany me right down to the cells the place Ward was stored throughout the lunchtime recess. He would signal each and I’d rush again to Museum Road in a taxi.

The plan was for the images to go on show and, with luck, be offered piecemeal to collectors and curious members of the general public. Within the occasion, nonetheless, a gentleman in a raincoat, who was launched as somebody ‘from the Royal Household’, requested to see the drawings in a again room. They had been purchased for money, and there was no exhibition.

It appeared Ward nonetheless had at the very least one pal in a excessive place, even when they had been obliged to stay nameless. That, or somebody on the Palace didn’t need any artwork available on the market that linked the royals to such a controversial determine.

That is the road taken by The Crown, Netflix’s blockbuster collection concerning the Royal Household. Within the first episode of season three, when Prince Philip tries to castigate Anthony Blunt, the Surveyor of the Queen’s Photos and a defrocked Soviet spy, for betraying his nation, Blunt turns the tables on Philip by threatening to launch proof of his connection to the Profumo Affair.

The implication is that it was Blunt who had organized for the drawings to be purchased, to guard the reputations of the royals.

Through the trial, certainly one of my jobs was to sit down in an Italian cafe reverse the Outdated Bailey and fetch espressos for Christine, Mandy and a gaggle of different women. The espresso was served in glass cups and saucers, the style on the time. I assumed this was terribly refined.

Christine Keeler was heart-stoppingly attractive. Together with her flawless profile and wide-open eyes brimming with naivety and mischief, she was a completely staggering magnificence on the time.

Christine and the women knew the impact they had been having on me, after all, and teased me remorselessly. ‘How much pocket money do you get, then?’ one requested, and I went white, pondering I used to be being propositioned. It was all I might do to cease myself ‘goldfishing’ — staring with my mouth agape.

Ward requested me as soon as what I considered Christine. ‘God,’ I burst out, ‘she’s so lovely.’

He nodded and pulled a wry face. ‘Isn’t she?’ he agreed. ‘But I don’t suppose she understands how lovely she actually is.’

Trying again, I can see he was proper. She at all times appeared satisfied she would find yourself on the dropping aspect. I believe she even thought of that I, with my odd middle-class background and accent, had been dealt a far superior hand by destiny.

‘I was born in Wraysbury,’ she as soon as complained to me, ‘and brought up near Staines. What f*****g chance did I have?’

To see actress Sophie Cookson’s portrayal is fascinating. TV can by no means replicate the electrical impact such a sexually engaging lady as Christine has on the air round her, however the screenplay is correct to emphasize the poisonous relationship between her and her mom, Julie Payne (performed by Amanda Drew).

Even to a 15-year-old, it was apparent that Ward had been thrown to the wolves. The women within the cafe actually seen him as a scapegoat. They may do nothing to assist him — certainly, certainly one of them, Ronna Ricardo, was a witness for the prosecution. The police gave her no choice: if she did not testify, they stated, her little sister can be taken into care.

A part of the explanation the affair remains to be shrouded in controversy greater than 50 years later is that two key sources of knowledge that might assist clear up lingering questions are nonetheless underneath wraps.

The choose ordered that the transcript of Ward’s trial be sealed for 90 years, and the transcripts of the interviews carried out by Lord Denning in the middle of his 1963 Profumo inquiry are to stay confidential till 2048.

Stephen was in a coma for 3 days after taking his overdose and, as he lay dying, the choose — Sir Archie Marshall — insisted that the jury return a verdict. They discovered him responsible of dwelling off the immoral earnings of Keeler and Rice-Davies however I don’t consider he was a pimp. I believe he was only a man who liked the corporate of gorgeous ladies.

He despatched a number of suicide notes, certainly one of them to my father. ‘If there’s any cash left,’ he stated, ‘make sure it goes to the girls.’

The observe was handed to the police, I consider, and we didn’t get it again. A photocopy turned up, nonetheless, in certainly one of Christine Keeler’s books.

There are two curious codas to this story. Within the mid-Eighties, I used to be a housing officer in Hammersmith and sooner or later I went out to a West Kensington property to speak to a council tenant who was about to maneuver to Brighton. She was Christine Keeler, now 25 years older and looking out very drawn, drained and skinny. The devastating great thing about her youth was gone, however her conviction that she was born to lose had not. She chain-smoked with out pause throughout our interview.

I didn’t inform her who I used to be. I needed to, however I bottled it.

My reminiscence of her was at all times contemporary, nonetheless, and, when in 2001 she printed her autobiography, The Fact At Final, I learn it eagerly. To my amazement, I found she remembered me too. ‘I always wondered what happened to Stephen Pound,’ she wrote. ‘It turns out he’s a New Labour MP!’

My resolution to enter politics was, in no small half, right down to the way in which she and Stephen had been handled.

Individuals speak as if the ‘powers that be’ are one thing imprecise and vaporous however I realised that summer season they’re actual. That was the start of my curiosity in Left-wing politics, and it put me on the trail to turning into an MP.

Stephen Pound was MP for Ealing North, 1997-2019.