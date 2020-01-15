Former LAPD officer charged after accusations of sex assault and blackmail made by fellow detective

A former Los Angeles police officer will face legal costs associated to allegations that he sexually abused and beat one other LAPD detective, based on a legislation enforcement official and the sufferer’s lawyer.

Daniel Reedy, a veteran officer who retired final yr, will withstand 9 legal costs associated to accusations that he used blackmail to coerce Det. Ysabel Villegas into intercourse and later threatened to leak sexually specific photographs of her to her household, based on a legislation enforcement official acquainted with the investigation.

The official, who spoke on situation of anonymity as a result of they didn’t have authority to debate the case, was unable to explain the precise legal costs in opposition to Reedy. Villegas’ lawyer, Lisa Bloom, additionally mentioned Reedy would face legal costs in an announcement Tuesday.

“We are pleased that Mr. Reedy will at last face criminal accountability,” Bloom mentioned. “It has been a long and painful process, but Ms. Villegas will continue to fully cooperate so that justice will be done.”

The Los Angeles County district lawyer’s workplace declined to debate the case. A spokesman for Bloom didn’t reply to questions looking for particulars in regards to the costs. A spokeswoman for the LAPD confirmed Reedy retired in 2019, however declined to remark additional.

The Occasions usually doesn’t title victims of alleged sexual assaults, however Villegas has spoken out publicly about her case on quite a few events.

Reedy has not responded to The Occasions’ earlier makes an attempt to contact him. He doesn’t have an lawyer, based on the legislation enforcement official.

Reedy and Villegas had been concerned in an extramarital affair since 2013, based on an software for a restraining order the detective filed in November 2018. Villegas mentioned Reedy first turned violent towards her in 2016 and commenced threatening to leak sexually specific photographs of her to different cops and her household if she didn’t proceed the connection, courtroom data present.

In a lawsuit she filed in opposition to the LAPD in March of final yr, Villegas accused Reedy of utilizing the specter of blackmail to coerce her into intercourse in a Pomona motel in 2017.

“With these photos, he emotionally terrorized me. He controlled and manipulated me,” Villegas mentioned throughout a March 2019 information convention.

Glendora police additionally investigated an allegation that Reedy bodily attacked Villegas at a diner there in summer time 2018. A case was introduced to the district lawyer’s workplace, nevertheless it stays unclear if prosecutors filed costs in that matter.

The standing of Villegas’ civil swimsuit in opposition to the division was not instantly clear. Within the swimsuit, Villegas mentioned she reported Reedy’s conduct to a number of “senior LAPD officers” — together with her supervisor within the Theft-Murder Division in addition to her husband, former Assistant Chief Jorge Villegas — who didn’t take motion.

An LAPD spokesman beforehand mentioned the division launched an investigation into Reedy in November 2018, after Ysabel Villegas first filed for a restraining order.

Jorge Villegas retired from the LAPD in October 2018 amid allegations he was having an improper sexual relationship with a feminine subordinate officer, sources beforehand informed The Occasions. An LAPD surveillance unit later caught Villegas and the subordinate apparently engaged in a intercourse act in a car parking zone, the sources mentioned on the time.