Former lovers Kartik Aaryan-Sara Ali Khan ignore each other at award function?

Prime 10 Sizzling actresses in hollywood













Kartik Aaryan and Sara Ali Khan, who will quickly be seen in Imtiaz Ali’s Aaj Kal, have reportedly parted methods. Though the breakup hearsay has been doing rounds for some time now, it looks as if the studies had been true because the duo didn’t trouble to acknowledge one another when a number of different celebs bonded effectively at a recently-held award perform.

Kartik Aaryan and Sara Ali KhanPR Handout

A supply advised PinkVilla: “Kartik and Sara did not even exchange greetings with each other and sat at a distance. They kept to themselves and made sure to not cross paths. The cold vibe between the two could be felt.”

Sara and Kartik’s alleged breakup got here as a shock to their followers as they had been usually noticed hanging out collectively on a number of events and in addition posing for the paparazzi. Kartik had even flown all the way down to Bangkok to be with Sara on her birthday.

Cause behind Kartik-Sara alleged cut up

It was stated that the explanation behind the alleged cute couple’s cut up was Ananya Pandey. Ever since Kartik and Ananya labored collectively for Pati Patni Aur Woh, their relationship rumours began inflicting a rift between Sara and Kartik they usually finally referred to as it quits.

Kartik saves Sara from embarrassing second

Sara Ali Khan and Kartik Aaryan noticed collectively having bike journeyTwitter

Lately, Kartik saved Sara from an embarrassing second when the latter used a cuss phrase on stage on the lately held Star Display screen Awards 2019.

It so occurred that Sara and Kartik had been on the stage to host a section. As soon as on the stage, Sara took the mic and began talking to the viewers however because the mic was not functioning initially, she was not audible. So in a loud tone, the actress stated “Mic on please” a number of occasions.

By the point the mic began functioning, Sara had misplaced her cool and vented out her anger by uttering the cuss phrase B*#[email protected]*@#. Sadly for her, the whole crowd heard her abuse clearly. This left the viewers shocked and Sara embarrassed. Nonetheless, to lighten the state of affairs, Kartik laughed it off and everybody joined in.