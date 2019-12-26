Former Marine threatens to take court action against police

By Larisa Brown Defence And Safety Editor For The Each day Mail

Chelsea Pensioner David Griffin was instructed simply weeks in the past that Northern Eire detectives are nonetheless ‘committed to reviewing’ the incident in July 1972

A Chelsea Pensioner who continues to be being hounded over a capturing in the course of the Troubles 47 years in the past has threatened to take the police to courtroom for ‘blackening’ his title.

Former Royal Marine David Griffin was instructed simply weeks in the past that Northern Eire detectives are nonetheless ‘committed to reviewing’ the incident in July 1972.

A detective chief inspector instructed him in a letter that she couldn’t be ‘definitive’ in regards to the timeline for the investigation – regardless of the probe now being in its seventh 12 months.

Mr Griffin, 78, stated he has waited for thus lengthy that he’s now on the stage the place he’s determined to be questioned in a courtroom of regulation to protest his innocence.

He stated: ‘This has put a black mark over the training methods of the Royal Marines, the finest troops we have produced in this country. I’ve requested them to face me in courtroom however they proceed to kick the can down the highway and constantly ignore me.

‘If I keeled over and dropped dead and people speak about me ten years later, I want to know that my good name is cleared.’

Mr Griffin is looking for a judicial evaluation into his case and the way it has been dealt with, to be paid for by the Ministry of Defence. He stated: ‘My case has been hopping from one in-tray to another over the years.’

The pensioner served within the Military for six years earlier than becoming a member of the Marines, which is why he was allowed to maneuver into the Royal Hospital Chelsea in London, which is often for ex-soldiers.

In 2012 he was quizzed by police over the loss of life of an IRA terrorist in an ambush in July 1972. The previous Marine fired his weapon within the warmth of the battle to save lots of his comrades. He has no concept whether or not it was his bullet that led to the person’s loss of life. He has since despatched quite a few letters asking for an replace to his case. In October this 12 months he acquired a letter from a detective chief inspector informing him his case would drag on.

Within the letter, a detective stated: ‘[The Legacy Investigation Branch] remains committed to reviewing this incident… you will be updated as and when the case is allocated.’

Prime Minister Boris Johnson has pledged to alter the Human Rights Act so it doesn’t apply to incidents that occurred in the course of the Troubles. It’s not but clear how such a transfer would assist veterans comparable to Mr Griffin. Below present guidelines, lots of of former troopers could possibly be investigated by the police in Northern Eire as a part of a brand new taxpayer-funded probe.