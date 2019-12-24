Former Maruti MD Jagdish Khattar booked for duping PNB of Rs 110 crore

[Representational Image]Twitter

A case has been registered in opposition to Maruti Udyog’s former Managing Director Jagdish Khattar in reference to an alleged financial institution mortgage fraud of Rs 110 crore by his new firm, the CBI mentioned on Tuesday.

Khattar and his firm, Carnation Auto India Ltd allegedly brought on a loss of Rs 110 crore to state-run Punjab Nationwide Financial institution (PNB).

Khattar and his agency have been named together with different unidentified individuals within the current FIR filed by the company within the case on a criticism by the financial institution. Khattar was with Maruti Udyog Ltd from 1993 to 2007 and was the corporate’s Managing Director earlier than retirement. After nearly a spot of round two years after hus retirement, Khasttar launched Carnation for which he bought a mortgage of Rs 170 crore sanctioned in 2009. As per the CBI’s FIR, the mortgage taken by Khattar was declared a non-performing asset in 2015, with impact from 2012.

Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI)Twitter

In line with the FIR, a forensic audit, carried out by the financial institution by way of KG Somani and Firm, reported that the accused borrower had dishonestly and fraudulently bought fastened belongings costing Rs 6,692.48 lakh for a consideration quantity of Rs 455.9 lakhs with out the approval of the financial institution. These belongings had been furnished as safety to the financial institution, however after the sale, the accused borrower didn’t deposit sale proceeds with the financial institution.

“It was also found that the accused borrower had dishonestly and fraudulently extended loans and advances to its sister concern/subsidiaries also. Thereby it has committed misappropriation of bank funds and has put them for own use,” mentioned the FIR.

The CBI may also probe the position of financial institution officers who performed an important position on this conspiracy.

“The bank in its complaint on October 17, 2019, has mentioned the names of the five accused persons out of which three companies are guarantors, namely Khattar Auto India, Carnation Realty and Carnation Insurance Broking Company. However, during verification no role of guarantors in committing the fraud with the bank came to light as such they are not named in the FIR,” added the FIR.

(With inputs from IANS.)