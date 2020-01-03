January three, 2020 | three:48pm

Mexico’s former safety chief was hauled earlier than a decide in a Brooklyn Friday on fees that he took thousands and thousands of in bribes from Joaquin “El Chapo” Guzman’s Sinaloa cartel to assist it sidestep regulation enforcement and acquire a leg up over different drug-trafficking outfits.

Genaro Garcia Luna, 51, pleaded not responsible to fees of worldwide cocaine trafficking conspiracy and making false statements.

He didn’t supply up a bail package deal at his arraignment in Brooklyn federal courtroom, so he’ll stay behind bars for now.

The disgraced bureaucrat was arrested final month in Dallas and was shipped to New York on Thursday.

“He permitted that cartel, which is on of the most violent criminal enterprises in the world, to operate with impunity,” Assistant U.S. Lawyer Erin Reid stated to Justice of the Peace Choose Peggy Kuo throughout the arraignment.

Garcia Luna — who appeared in courtroom sporting a grey sweatshirt and khaki-colored pants — repeatedly appeared to his spouse and grownup kids seated within the gallery for the listening to.

As he was escorted from the courtroom, he checked out his household and thumped his chest along with his fist. His kids raised their fists in reply.

Garcia Luna led Mexico’s Federal Investigation Company from 2001 to 2005. In 2006, he was named the secretary of public safety, which put him answerable for the nation’s sprawling federal police power, a place he held till 2012.

Jesus “Rey” Zambada, one of many former leaders of the cartel, testified in November 2018 throughout Guzman’s four-month trial that he and one other member of the outfit personally delivered bribes to Garcia Luna throughout his tenure.

Zambada stated that on not less than two events, he dropped off briefcases to Garcia Luna full of between $three million and $5 million in money.

In alternate, Garcia Luna gave intel on rival drug traffickers and authorities investigations into the Sinaloa cartel, regulation enforcement officers allege.

Garcia Luna denied any wrongdoing in a press release issued after Zambada’s testimony.

After leaving the Mexican authorities, Garcia Luna left Mexico and moved to Miami. By that point, he had “amassed a personal fortune of millions of dollars that was inconsistent with a civil servant’s salary in Mexico,” the feds allege.

Garcia Luna faces 10 years to life in jail if he’s convicted on the fees. He’s due again in courtroom on Jan. 21.