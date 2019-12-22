Former Michelin chef says he has the ‘best job in the world’ taste testing 100 desserts a week

A Michelin-starred chef turned dessert connoisseur says he has the ‘finest job on the earth’ style testing as much as 100 puddings every week and dreaming up candy treats for grocery store cabinets.

James Bennington, who spent 10 years cooking in a few of London’s high eating places together with Chez Bruce and La Trompette, now spends his days experimenting with chocolate, whipping cream and baking desserts as he creates thrilling new merchandise.

The tremendous eating professional works for Waitrose as an in-house chef, the place he spends his days conjuring up the following huge factor within the worlds of desserts

Chatting with FEMAIL, James advised how he takes inspiration from all the things round him – whether or not that be an episode of Nice British Bake Off, or his kids’s vibrant toys.

‘In some methods they don’t seem to be dissimilar professions, I nonetheless get to work with meals and make thrilling creations, it is simply now I do it for a whole lot of 1000’s of consumers, not simply the diners in a restaurant,’ stated James.

‘I nonetheless get excited once I see one of many merchandise I’ve created on the cabinets – it is an actual buzz to know one thing you’ve got labored on for over a 12 months goes to be the centrepiece at somebody’s Christmas meal.’

A typical day for James includes cooking up a storm within the kitchen to create new and thrilling dishes, working with suppliers to get these off the bottom or experimenting with new flavours.

He may even style an enormous quantity of his merchandise over the course of every week – together with vegan jelly, sugarplum cheesecake and large Jaffa cake desserts.

‘On a median week after we are testing new recipes and merchandise, I style over 100 totally different desserts in every week, typically extra. You undoubtedly should have a little bit of a candy tooth on this job,’ James stated.

He will get his inspiration from a variety of totally different locations. From scouring totally different cultures and cuisines, to avenue meals and tremendous eating eating places.

The chef says he even will get inspiration from watching The Nice British Bake Off or from the colors and shapes of his kids’s toys.

‘We spend quite a lot of outing and about, consuming in different eating places, visiting meals markets and different international locations, and naturally we take inspiration from meals traits on social media,’ he stated.

James attracts inspiration from elements and cooking methods that may give his merchandise a mouth-watering style, resembling this chocolate caramel vanilla choux wreath

‘We take inspiration from all kinds of locations. The Nice British Bake Off targeted on mirror glazes and that was a pattern we might recognized and have integrated into our Jaffa Cake Dessert.

‘We additionally checked out elegant French patisserie as a theme, ensuring our desserts an exquisite centrepiece.

‘As unusual because it sounds, my children’s toys are an ideal supply of inspiration too. They’re nostalgic, playful, enjoyable and is available in all kinds of shapes, colors and sizes – so are nice for getting your creativeness fired up and the inventive facet of the mind working.’

The festive interval is at all times a busy and thrilling time for the chef, and he’s flat-out creating contemporary seasonal dishes, attempting to foretell what we’ll be consuming subsequent Christmas – earlier than this one is even over.

He continued: ‘This 12 months, we additionally appeared into the previous for inspiration too. Christmas is all about making recollections, so if we are able to inject a component of nostalgia into our desserts, re-imagining classics with a contemporary twist, it creates a speaking level on the dinner desk and fuels the creativeness, making eating an expertise.

‘For instance, we took one in every of our greatest promoting biscuits – or cake relying on what facet of the fence you sit on – a Jaffa cake, and created a dessert primarily based round these iconic flavours.’

James stresses he would not like to repeat merchandise, as a substitute being the trend-setters within the meals world to create merchandise with a novel edge and really mouth-watering style.

She continued: ‘Typically the traits you see in eating places will make their approach into the meals we eat at house, however as a grocery store, clients anticipate us to be trend-setters and look to us for inspiration, significantly with totally different cuisines. So it is vital we be sure that we’re leaders in innovation.’

When growing his candy treats and desserts, James usually conjours up bizarre or wacky concepts and has to work out how these can translate to merchandise that clients will wish to decide up from grocery store cabinets.

‘Our white chocolate “sprout” dessert final 12 months was undoubtedly one of many extra uncommon desserts we have created, and this 12 months we caught with the theme of making one thing that is not fairly what it appears with the cheese cake,’ he stated.

‘No matter we create, significantly at Christmas, it nonetheless must be a crowd pleaser. Prior to now we have taken flavours like miso and used it in a caramel and chocolate dessert.

‘And this 12 months we took plum, spiced ginger and honey – historically candy flavours – and infused it into our meat dishes in addition to desserts.

‘You need to be intelligent and inventive along with your flavour mixtures to make one thing extra uncommon work.’

James says he at all times tries to inject theatre and pleasure into the merchandise, in order that clients can get pleasure from have a very immersive and opulent expertise at house.

He was even impressed by Heston Blumenthal’s restaurant to create a cheesecake disguised as a wheel of cheese sitting on a picket board – which is definitely a dessert made with an almond sponge base and a hidden compote inside.

‘That is undoubtedly probably the most enjoyable a part of my job. On your Christmas dessert you need the wow-factor, it is the finale of the festive feast and an opportunity to depart your friends with a long-lasting impression,’ he stated.

‘Phantasm desserts had been firmly entrance of thoughts when creating this 12 months’s Heston from Waitrose & Companions Fig & Port Cheese Cake.’

The chef makes use of his huge data with a talented staff at Waitrose and says it is ‘it is all about being the most effective.’

‘Once I was working as a chef in eating places, we wished to current our diners with the easiest high quality dishes.

‘The most effective half is bringing the concepts to life on the finish and seeing the ultimate product on the shelf.

‘who would not wish to eat scrumptious meals for a residing? I am so fortunate to have the ability to mix my ardour for meals, with my job.

‘I work with a number of the finest folks within the enterprise and day by day is totally different – so I might undoubtedly say I’ve the most effective job on the earth.’