Former minister calls for probe into Peter Phillips over his Chinese TV ad for milk 

The Cupboard Workplace was urged yesterday to probe Peter Phillips’ cashing in on his royal hyperlinks to promote milk for the Chinese language state.

Former Dwelling Workplace minister Norman Baker mentioned strict guidelines had been damaged, whereas different MPs criticised the ‘crass’ adverts on Shanghai tv.

The Mail revealed yesterday how the Queen’s grandson filmed two adverts for milk which blatantly commerce on his royal standing.

Launched to Chinese language shoppers as ‘British royal family member Peter Phillips’, he gulps down a glass of ‘Jersey Cattle Fresh Milk’ whereas a caption urges: ‘Indulge in freshness and richness’.

One advert encompasses a reproduction of the Queen’s state coach plus a liveried footman. A smiling Mr Phillips hails the ‘fantastic reputation’ of Vivid Dairies, which owns the model and is itself owned by the Shanghai authorities.

Yesterday Mr Baker wrote to Cupboard Secretary Sir Mark Sedwill, probably the most senior civil servant, demanding an inquiry.

Mr Baker, a member of the Privy Council which advises the monarch, wrote: ‘I was most concerned to read the revelations in today’s Every day Mail in regards to the industrial exploitation of the phrase “royal” by Peter Phillips. The phrase royal is strictly managed by the royal names staff within the Cupboard Workplace. Can I ask whether or not permission was sought and given for the usage of the phrase “royal” to promote milk? Assuming it was not, what steps do you and your colleagues intend to take to finish this use instantly?’

Mr Baker advised the Mail: ‘It appears a royal connection is being milked. Using the phrase royal just isn’t allowed for industrial actions.

‘Both the Cupboard Workplace has damaged its personal guidelines to offer Peter Phillips permission or a severe breach of the strict guidelines has occurred. Both method this industrial exploitation should cease instantly.

‘Using the phrase royal can also be a rising concern for Harry and Meghan in fact, with their Sussex Royal model.’

Final night time a Cupboard Workplace supply mentioned: ‘This isn’t a matter for the Cupboard Workplace.’ Mr Phillips declined to remark.

On Tuesday night, Palace sources careworn he had not used the phrase ‘royal’ within the adverts, however it later emerged that the caption in Chinese language payments him as a ‘British royal family member’

On Tuesday night, Palace sources careworn he had not used the phrase 'royal' within the adverts, however it later emerged that the caption in Chinese language payments him as a 'British royal family member'. Yesterday the Palace declined to remark.

Couriers have mentioned Mr Phillips just isn’t a working royal and doesn’t obtain taxpayers’ cash. Associates have instructed Mr Phillips – like his sister Zara, whose money-making actions have additionally courted controversy – is entitled to make a residing.

The Queen’s former chef Darren McGrady, who additionally cooked for Princess Diana, ridiculed Mr Phillips’ boast in a single advert that he was ‘brought up on’ Jersey milk from the Windsor herd.

Mr Phillips grew up on his mom’s Gatcombe Park property in Gloucestershire, and went to Port Regis Prep College in Shaftesbury, Dorset, then Gordonstoun College in Scotland. Mr McGrady chef tweeted: ‘This tickles me! Peter Phillips saying he was “brought up on Windsor Jersey milk”… yeah proper! He should be referring to the “couple of days at Christmas and a weekend at Easter”. The royal dairy didn’t ship to Gatcombe nor Shaftesbury and Gordonstoun.’

Stately house: The large nation pile seen within the advert seems to be Longleat Home in Wiltshire, full with a royal carriage

In China, there was some open mocking of the advertisements. An unsigned article posted on the Sohu social media web site is headlined: ‘The son of Princess Anne who was so poor that he had to speak for milk: Does the Queen know about this?’

Labour MP Chris Bryant mentioned: ‘This is enough to curdle the cream on your breakfast cereal. They’re demeaning the very essence of the monarchy.’

The SNP’s Tommy Sheppard mentioned: ‘It makes me sad because the Queen and the core Royal Family are trying to act responsibly, but she has to see the spectacle of extended members of the family using their connections for personal gain. It undermines the institution of the monarchy. Serious questions need to be raised about human rights in China. People need to be very aware this sort of thing will be used to the advantage of the Chinese government.’

Graham Smith, of anti-monarchist stress group Republic, mentioned: ‘This is what royals look like when you take away their state perks and titles.’