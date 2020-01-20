Former Miss Universe Australia Olivia Molly Rogers’ bikini photo is cruelly mocked by trolls online

By Matilda Rudd For Each day Mail Australia

Printed: 18:42 EST, 20 January 2020

A mannequin who received Miss Universe Australia in 2017 has been cruelly shamed for her weight on social media after sharing a photograph of herself in a sultry white bikini whereas on vacation.

Olivia Molly Rogers, who took residence the pageant crown three years in the past, was ‘poolside in Perth’ when she determined to publish the solar soaked picture however returned hours later to share a distressing message she had obtained.

One in every of her 139,000 followers on Instagram had privately despatched her a hateful remark saying that she was ‘too fats’ to be on the platform and may ‘take the picture down as a result of it is embarrassing’.

Olivia Molly Rogers, who took residence the pageant crown three years in the past, was ‘poolside in Perth’ when she determined to publish the solar soaked picture (pictured)

‘I did not fairly know what to say,’ she captioned a screenshot of the message, which she uploaded to Instagram Tales.

‘They [trolls] are a giant a part of the explanation I had an consuming dysfunction for six years. I’m a measurement eight which is normally irrelevant to the dialog but when I’m being known as fats think about your measurement 10, 12, 14, 16, 18 girl and the feedback they obtain.

‘It’s completely disgusting and disgraceful. Proper now I do not even have the fitting phrases to explain how I really feel.’

Lots of her followers jumped to Olivia’s defence by saying that the negativity was extra a mirrored image of that nameless individual slightly than her.

‘F*** that negativity babe! You are completely epic. In the event that they’ve received time to troll on the ‘gram, then they’ve time to work on themselves and their s*** chat,’ one girl mentioned.

‘I am unable to even think about messaging or commenting one thing with the aim of bringing somebody down and attempting to deliberately harm them. It is sick. You’re unbelievable and completely beautiful inside and outside,’ mentioned one other.

The speech pathologist by commerce went on to share a video of herself in the identical white bikini, twirling on the shore of Eagle Bay in Western Australia, to point out the troll she remained unbothered.

‘After a nasty little troll mentioned some terrible issues about my physique, actually a whole lot of you messaged me with the kindest, most stunning phrases,’ she mentioned

Throughout her time as a magnificence pageant competitor Olivia struggled with ‘disordered consuming’ and as soon as dropped all the way down to a tiny 49 kilos

‘After a nasty little troll mentioned some terrible issues about my physique, actually a whole lot of you messaged me with the kindest, most stunning phrases,’ she captioned the footage.

‘I’m so grateful for each single one among you. It was the very best factor to be reminded that for one nasty human there are SO many superb people and I’m so grateful that I’ve that form of assist.’

Throughout her time as a magnificence pageant competitor Olivia struggled with ‘disordered consuming’ and as soon as dropped all the way down to a tiny 49 kilos.

She mentioned it was all to ‘look good’ in a photograph however she wasn’t wholesome, so has since turn into a constructive position mannequin for individuals who need to be joyful in each their our bodies and minds.