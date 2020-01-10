Former MP Gopinath Deo Dies At 76 In Odisha After Illness

Gopinath Gajapati Narayan Deo died on the age of 76 as we speak.

Bhubaneswar:

Former parliamentarian Gopinath Gajapati Narayan Deo died within the morning as we speak at a hospital in Bhubaneswar, Odisha, following extended sickness, household sources stated. He was 76.

Gopinath Deo, also called the titular head of Odisha’s Gajapati dynasty, is survived by daughter Kalyani Gajapati, who had unsuccessfully contested the 2019 meeting elections on a BJD ticket from Paralakhemundi constituency.

In his condolence message, Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik stated Gopinath Deo’s demise was a “great loss” for the state.

Official sources stated the previous MP could be cremated later within the day with full state honours, and forest and setting minister Bikram Keshari Arukha would attend the funeral on behalf of the chief minister.

Gajapati Dibyasingha Deb of Puri, who’s a nephew of Gopinath Deo, hailed him as a “man who had made valuable contributions towards Odisha”s progress and development”.

The previous parliamentarian had lengthy been affected by heart-related illnesses.

Born on March 6, 1943, Gopinath Deo had represented the Berhampur parliamentary constituency for 2 phrases as a Congress member. He converted to the BJP in 1998 and joined the ruling BJD a decade later, in 2009. The Odisha authorities had in 2017 introduced that it might bear all bills of his therapy.