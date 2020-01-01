Former NBA Commissioner David Stern dies at 77

NEW YORK — David Stern, who spent 30 years because the NBA’s longest-serving commissioner and oversaw its development into a world energy, has died on New 12 months’s Day. He was 77.

The league says Stern died Wednesday together with his household by his aspect. He suffered a mind hemorrhage Dec. 12 and underwent emergency surgical procedure.

Stern had been concerned with the NBA for practically 20 years earlier than he turned its fourth commissioner on Feb. 1, 1984. By the point he left his place in 2014, a league that had struggled for a foothold had grown right into a greater than $5 billion a yr business and made NBA basketball maybe the world’s hottest sport after soccer.

Stern had a hand in practically each initiative to try this, together with drug testing, the wage cap and implementation of a gown code.

The skilled lawyer helped the league develop into televised in additional than 200 international locations and territories, and in additional than 40 languages.