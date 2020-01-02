Former NBA commissioner David Stern had an admirer in Nuggets coach Michael Malone

INDIANAPOLIS – Despite the fact that Nuggets coach Michael Malone has been a basketball lifer, his path hardly ever intersected with former NBA commissioner David Stern, who handed away Wednesday at 77.

However simply because Malone has a better relationship with present NBA commissioner Adam Silver doesn’t imply he doesn’t respect the job Stern did in his 30 years overseeing the league and transitioning it to a worldwide model.

“He meant so much to the NBA,” Malone mentioned from Thursday’s shootaround at Bankers Life Fieldhouse. “David could be a real hard-(expletive). And I think in that position you need to be.”

Beneath Stern’s sometimes blunt steerage, the NBA survived and prospered regardless of a number of lockouts, the Malice on the Palace brawl, and a playing scandal involving an official. Within the face of that, Stern oversaw the great progress of the NBA. He acknowledged the significance of promoting the league’s stars (Magic Johnson, Larry Hen and Michael Jordan, to call probably the most iconic), and the league benefited as a result of his foresight. His choice to face by Johnson after his HIV analysis in 1991 was considered one of his most revealing acts as commissioner.

Stern, recognizing the chances of a global viewers, supported and inspired the now-legendary Dream Crew within the 1992 Olympics. It was the primary time NBA gamers had participated within the Olympics. Stern was a visionary.

“He transitioned the NBA from a league that was somewhat in trouble and brought it into the new millennium with unbelievable growth throughout the world,” Malone mentioned. “One of his goals was to make it a global brand, and the NBA under David Stern has definitely become that and more….David was a tough leader who fought to make this league what it is today.”