Former North Hollywood teacher’s aide convicted of sexually abusing half a dozen girls

A former North Hollywood instructor assistant, Lino Cabrera, pleaded no contest Friday to sexually abusing college students at Oxnard Road Elementary Faculty. He’s anticipated to be sentenced to eight years in state jail and register as a intercourse offender for all times, prosecutors stated.

Cabrera, 27, was charged final yr with 5 felony counts of lewd acts on a baby below 14 and one rely of continued sexual abuse — costs that carry a most sentence of 26 years in jail. He was accused of sexually abusing six ladies, ages 10 and 11, between September 2016 and Could 2019.

The costs have been diminished to a felony rely of steady sexual abuse, a felony rely of a lewd act upon a baby below 14 and 4 misdemeanor counts of kid molestation below Cabrera’s plea settlement, in response to the L.A. County district lawyer’s workplace.

Cabrera assisted within the faculty’s pc lab, prosecutors stated. Based on Los Angeles Unified Faculty District officers, he labored on the elementary faculty for nearly a decade and was positioned on unpaid suspension Could 30, when the arrest warrant was filed. State regulation requires faculty districts to fireside folks convicted of sexual abuse and bars them from working in colleges.

A minimum of two of the victims plan to pursue a lawsuit in opposition to Los Angeles Unified for negligence and “for allowing this man to be around a classroom and around these kids,” stated lawyer Michael Carrillo, who represents two of the women.

Earlier this week, the L.A. faculty board agreed to pay out $25 million to settle lawsuits over alleged sexual misconduct. Some circumstances have been associated to well-known incidents of abuse at Telfair and De La Torre elementary colleges, for which lecturers went to jail, whereas others by no means resulted in convictions. The most important of those latest settlements reached about $2 million per pupil.

“The safety and well-being of our students remains our top priority, and we remain vigilant in protecting our students from those who would do them harm,” L.A. Unified spokeswoman Gayle Pollard-Terry stated in an e mail. “Though we aren’t at liberty to remark additional on authorized issues, our ideas are with the victims, households and college neighborhood throughout this troublesome time.”

“I’m happy but I’m not,” one of many sufferer’s moms stated in a press release by way of Carrillo. “I’m happy she doesn’t have to go through testifying, but [eight] years isn’t enough for what the girls went through, what my daughter went through.”

Cabrera is scheduled to be sentenced Feb. 10.

Instances workers writers Alejandra Reyes-Velarde and Howard Blume contributed to this report.