January 14, 2020 | 11:57am | Up to date January 14, 2020 | 12:00pm

An Ohio trainer who confessed to having intercourse with a 17-year-old pupil who “looked and acted” like her ex-husband has been sentenced to 2 years in jail, in response to experiences.

Laura Bucy, 34, pleaded responsible in June to sexual battery after admitting to kinfolk and police that she had intercourse with the male pupil at Twinsburg Excessive College and exchanged specific photos and movies with him, the Akron Beacon Journal reported.

“You have seriously injured this boy,” the teenager’s father mentioned throughout Bucy’s sentencing on Wednesday. “We fear he will never be the same. I hope the court sends you to prison.”

Bucy, who had confronted as much as 5 years behind bars, should additionally register as a Tier three intercourse offender for the remainder of her life. She could also be eligible for launch after simply six months, the newspaper reported.

Bucy, a household and client sciences trainer on the faculty, confessed to her former father-in-law in August 2018 that she had intercourse with the teenager in a classroom pantry. Bucy’s ex-husband then contacted police a month later, in response to a police report obtained by the newspaper.

“She made a very strong connection with [redacted],” the report learn.

Bucy instructed police she additionally provided the teenager – who “looked and acted” like her ex-husband, in response to the police report — with liquid to make use of in his vaping system and allowed him to make use of it in her workplace, WEWS reported.

Bucy mentioned the encounter passed off when she was feeling “very overwhelmed with having three kids to care for, working and attending college,” Cleveland.com reported.

She has since resigned, surrendered her instructing certificates and dropped out of graduate faculty, in response to the Beacon Journal.

The teenager sufferer, in the meantime, was so shaken by the one-time encounter with Bucy that he has but thus far anybody since that point, his mom mentioned Wednesday.

“He’s supposed to feel safe and protected at school – and you took that away from him,” she instructed Bucy.

The previous trainer apologized to the teenager’s household, in addition to her kinfolk and former coworkers, courtroom video obtained by the Beacon Journal reveals.

“I am so sorry for the pain that I’ve caused the victim, his family, my own family and my colleagues,” Bucy mentioned. “They all deserve better and I’m sorry that I allowed this to occur. I accept responsibility for my actions, acknowledge that I need help and will continue with my psychology therapy. I do not believe this incident is a true reflection of who I am and will never let it happen again.”