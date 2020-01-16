Former PlayStation Lead Gio Corsi is Now IllFonic’s Chief Product Officer

Final November, Sony’s Head of World Second Celebration Video games, Gio Corsi, introduced his departure from the corporate. On the time, the well-known PS Vita champion stored silent about his subsequent enterprise. Now he’s letting the cat out of the bag. Corsi has not too long ago joined Friday the 13th: The Recreation developer IllFonic, taking on a task because the studio’s Chief Product Officer.

Corsi himself introduced the information on his private Twitter web page. Apparently, he’s already laborious at work with the staff on “current and future titles.” See Corsi’s celebratory publish within the tweet beneath:

Joyful to lastly announce that I’ve joined the improbable crew at @IllFonic as their ‘Chief Product Officer’ engaged on each present & future titles. I’m extraordinarily honored to hitch this superior staff! An Thrilling 2020 certainly my buddies! #LetsGo pic.twitter.com/p8kM6Gx4EB — GIO (@giocorsi) January 15, 2020

At current, there’s no phrase on what IllFonic’s “future titles” appear like. Nonetheless, the studio is at the moment creating Predator: Searching Grounds, its subsequent uneven multiplayer sport. Much like Friday the 13th: The Recreation, a bunch of persons are pitted in opposition to the horror icon. This time, nevertheless, that group is a army squad. After all, Predator can even have far more at his disposal in comparison with Jason, particularly when it comes to techniques and weaponry.

Predator: Searching Grounds will come to the HEARALPUBLICIST four in a number of months on April 24th. Preorders for each the usual and Digital Deluxe Editions are at the moment stay. The latter will grant gamers entry to unique skins, a PS4 Dynamic Theme, mini digital artwork guide, and bonus XP.

[Source: Gio Corsi on Twitter]