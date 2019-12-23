Former Post Office boss apologises to postmasters wrongly jailed over IT glitch

By Tom Witherow For The Each day Mail

Printed: 17:00 EST, 23 December 2019 | Up to date: 17:15 EST, 23 December 2019

The Publish Workplace’s former boss has eventually apologised for the ache suffered by lots of of postmasters accused of stealing cash from the until.

Paula Vennells, 60, was chief govt when employees had been jailed, made bankrupt or hounded out of their jobs after being known as fraudsters.

She was branded ‘heartless and shameful’ for failing to apologise for main the battle in opposition to workers over a botched IT system.

Paula Vennells, 60, additionally declined to touch upon the circumstances of dozens of postmasters prosecuted for theft or false accounting. The Legal Instances Overview Fee is analyzing 34 convictions

Nonetheless, earlier this month, the Publish Workplace capitulated and handed 550 postmasters £58million in compensation.

Now, virtually two weeks later, Mrs Vennells has apologised. The feedback got here two days after the previous boss, who can be an ordained priest, refused to apologise to a Mail reporter at her dwelling in Bedfordshire.

Janet Skinner, 49, a mother-of-two who was given a nine-month jail sentence after being falsely accused of an accounting error, mentioned: ‘It’s a courageous transfer to apologise, however she’s nonetheless residing in a stunning, huge home and she or he obtained her giant pay packets’

Postmasters have beforehand known as for Mrs Vennells, who ran the Publish Workplace between 2012 and 2019, to return her CBE and a number of the £2.2million she earned in bonuses.

Yesterday, she mentioned: ‘I’ve, in fact, been intently following the developments associated to the Publish Workplace authorized motion.

‘I’m happy that the long-standing points associated to the Horizon [computer] system have lastly been resolved. It was and stays a supply of nice remorse to me that these colleagues and their households had been affected over so a few years. I’m actually sorry we had been unable to search out each an answer and a decision outdoors of litigation and for the misery this brought on.’

It’s the first time Mrs Vennells has spoken publicly concerning the scandal since she gave proof to a committee of MPs in 2015.

However her feedback fall wanting admitting that the shortfalls in postmasters’ accounts had been the results of glitches within the Horizon laptop system.

She additionally declined to touch upon the circumstances of dozens of postmasters prosecuted for theft or false accounting. The Legal Instances Overview Fee is analyzing 34 convictions.

Janet Skinner, 49, a mother-of-two who was given a nine-month jail sentence after being falsely accused of an accounting error, mentioned: ‘It’s a courageous transfer to apologise, however she’s nonetheless residing in a stunning, huge home and she or he obtained her giant pay packets.

‘We’re nonetheless dealing with a horrible monetary scenario and I’ve bought a felony document.

‘She still needs to be held accountable for everything that went wrong with a judicial inquiry.’

Jayne Caveen’s postmaster brother Martin Griffiths, 59, dedicated suicide in September 2013 after being hounded for cash by the Publish Workplace.

Her feedback fall wanting admitting that the shortfalls in postmasters’ accounts had been the results of glitches within the Horizon laptop system. She additionally declined to touch upon the circumstances of dozens of postmasters prosecuted for theft or false accounting [File photo]

She mentioned: ‘It’s too little too late, it’s avoidance actually. It’s a bland apology that doesn’t deal with the actual guts of the issue. But it surely’s higher than nothing.’

Below Mrs Vennells’ stewardship, the Publish Workplace determined to battle workers in trials which started final 12 months. With early judgments backing postmasters, her substitute Nick Learn pushed to settle with them.

It was a victory for the Each day Mail, which has repeatedly highlighted the scandal and campaigned to avoid wasting village put up workplaces. However, after authorized charges, victims are anticipated to obtain lower than £20,00zero every on common.