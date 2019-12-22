Former Post Office boss STILL won’t say sorry to postmasters wrongly jailed over an IT glitch

By Tom Witherow Enterprise Correspondent For The Every day Mail

Revealed: 17:00 EST, 22 December 2019 | Up to date: 17:16 EST, 22 December 2019

Former Publish Workplace boss Paula Vennells, 60

Postmasters have branded the previous Publish Workplace boss who led the authorized battle in opposition to 550 of its workers ‘heartless and shameful’ after she refused to apologise.

Paula Vennells, 60, has by no means admitted that errors in an IT system had been responsible for hundreds of thousands of kilos showing to go lacking from publish workplaces.

She left the corporate earlier this yr, after incomes £four.5million in pay and bonuses throughout her time as chief govt, and was handed a CBE for companies to the Publish Workplace.

Earlier this month, the Publish Workplace capitulated in a collection of excessive court docket trials and handed sub-postmasters £58million in compensation.

Some had been jailed, made bankrupt or hounded out of their jobs as fraudsters as a result of glitches within the Horizon pc system prompted shortfalls of their accounts. One man dedicated suicide amid the stress of being chased for the ‘lacking’ cash.

Mrs Vennells was the Publish Workplace community director from 2007, and chief govt from 2012 to 2019.

Mrs Vennells left the corporate earlier this yr, after incomes £four.5million in pay and bonuses throughout her time as chief govt

Every day Mail headline from December 13

When requested at her house on Friday whether or not she want to apologise, she mentioned ‘No’, including that she discovered the query ‘unacceptable’.

Postmasters on the centre of the Horizon scandal have reacted with fury. Jayne Caveen’s postmaster brother Martin Griffiths, 59, was being hounded for cash earlier than he took his life in September 2013.

She mentioned: ‘Phrases fail me. This girl has pushed individuals to suicide. That was a possibility to say that errors have been made, and we’re sorry.

Mom-of-two Seema Misra, 44, ran the publish workplace in West Byfleet, Surrey, earlier than she was jailed for 15 months when she was eight weeks’ pregnant. She is pictured above in an earlier TV interview

‘I am actually offended and bitter about it. It is shameful she’s been in denial all these years. It is heartless.’ Janet Skinner, 49, a mother-of-two given a nine-month jail sentence after being falsely accused of an accounting error by the Publish Workplace, mentioned: ‘Paula Vennells must be held accountable. She’s destroyed so many lives and reaped earnings off our sorrow.’

Andy Furey, of the Communications Employees’ Union, mentioned: ‘The best way Paula Vennells has behaved is atrocious.

‘She’s obtained no regret or empathy in direction of people who find themselves clearly harmless. She ought to have her gongs taken away and be put in entrance of a parliamentary inquiry to seek out out what’s gone flawed right here.’

Noel Thomas (pictured) was amongst greater than 550 sub-postmasters who introduced a gaggle authorized motion in opposition to the Publish Workplace

The £58million settlement was a victory for the Every day Mail, which has repeatedly highlighted the scandal and campaigned to save lots of village publish workplaces.

Mrs Vennells, who can also be an ordained priest, was head of the Publish Workplace throughout the prosecution of 45 postmasters for false accounting or theft, in line with info launched below freedom of data legal guidelines.

Beneath her management, the Publish Workplace took the choice to battle postmasters’ claims in court docket, spending an estimated £32million of taxpayers’ cash on authorized charges.

For years she and her senior staff stubbornly insisted the computer systems by no means lied, calling the software program ‘sturdy’. This was regardless of impartial investigators saying, in 2015, that there was ‘solely restricted proof’ for costs of theft. The Felony Instances Evaluation Fee is inspecting 34 convictions.

A Excessive Court docket judgment handed down earlier this month dominated that it was doable for bugs and errors to trigger shortfalls within the Publish Workplace accounts.

Every day Mail headline from December 12

Mr Justice Fraser additionally questioned the veracity of proof given by the Publish Workplace’s IT consultants below oath within the trials.

Mrs Vennells has loved the fruits of her job on the Publish Workplace. She lives in a big indifferent household house – with a protracted tree-lined drive, a big backyard and a lake – in a Bedfordshire village the place home costs common £600,00zero.

She is now a non-executive director for the Cupboard Workplace and retailers Dunelm and Morrisons, and he or she chairs the Imperial School Healthcare NHS Belief.