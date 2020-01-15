Former Princess Tessy of Luxembourg urges fans to ‘always stay kind’ in handwritten note 

By Harriet Johnston For Mailonline

Former Princess Tessy of Luxembourg has urged followers to ‘all the time keep variety’ and begged them to be thoughtful of different folks’s emotions in a candy handwritten observe.

Tessy Antony-de Nassau, 34, who misplaced her royal title when she divorced Prince Louis, wrote the quick letter to thank followers for his or her Christmas playing cards and ‘variety needs’ for the upcoming 12 months.

In her observe, which was shared on Instagram by @LoopyCrown3, the previous member of the Luxembourg royal household wrote: ‘Do not do and say issues about others you do not like others to say about you.’

Alongside the letter, Tessy included an image laughing alongside her two sons Gabriel, 13, and Noah, 12, as they giggled whereas she appeared to tickle them.

The previous royal, who’s now often called Tessy Antony-de Nassau, shared a quote on the finish of her letter, asking followers to talk with consideration for different folks’s emotions (pictured, along with her two sons Gabriel and Noah)

In Tessy’s observe, which she dated in January 2020, she wrote: ‘Thanks a lot to your variety needs. Gabriel, Noah and I respect it very a lot. All the most effective and good well being for 2020.’

She went on: ‘Do not do and say issues about others you do not like others to say about you.’

And signing off the observe with two small love hearts, she wrote: ‘All the time keep variety.’

Tessy and Prince Louis of Luxembourg, who met whereas serving within the military in 2004, introduced in 2018 that they might be separating. Their divorce was finalised on April four final 12 months, and Tessy was stripped of her royal title.

Tessy, pictured in London in November, implored her followers to be variety to 1 one other within the handwritten observe, which was dated January 2020

Born a commoner, Tessy joined the Luxembourg Military in 2002 on the age of 18, rising to the rank of corporal. Two years later, when she was considered one of a handful of feminine UN peacekeepers in Kosovo, she met Prince Louis, who was visiting the military.

His household solely grew to become conscious of their love affair when Tessy fell pregnant and gave beginning aged 19 – and single – in September 2005, offering Grand Duke Henri along with his first grandson.

It infuriated the royal household, and Prince Louis renounced any declare to the title of Grand Duke as a result of constitutional disaster that they had created by having a baby out of wedlock.

When Tessy married Prince Louis in September 2006, six months after giving beginning, in a modest nation church wedding ceremony, the Grand Duke stripped her of any declare to his title.

Tessy and Louis’ fairytale marriage broke down in 2016, and so they had been granted a decree nisi in February final 12 months

Tessy, who in 2017 was named Girl of the Decade by the Ladies Financial Discussion board for her work in ladies’s empowerment, now lives in London with Gabriel and her youngest son Prince Noah of Nassau, whereas Louis lives in Paris.

The philanthropist is the co-founder of social enterprise Professors With out Borders, which goals to enhance entry to larger schooling throughout the globe.

She additionally works as a marketing consultant, public speaker and is a UN Affiliation patron.