Former royal Tessy Antony De Nassau shares message of support for Prince Harry

Former royal Tessy Antony De Nassau has shared a message of assist for Prince Harry as he reunites with Meghan Markle to begin their new life in Canada.

Former Princess Tessy of Luxembourg, 34, posted a throwback snap on her Instagram web page alongside her ex-husband Prince Louis, 34, and the Duke of Sussex, 35, writing: ‘All the perfect to you and your loved ones.’

Her feedback come as Prince Harry joined Meghan Markle, 38, in Vancouver to begin their new life in North America, after stepping down as senior royals.

Tessy, who misplaced her royal title when she divorced Prince Louis, has beforehand spoken out in defence of Meghan, saying final yr that the Duchess ‘didn’t deserve’ members of her estranged household to talk about her to the press.

The previous royal shared a snap as she stood alongside ex-husband Prince Louis and the Duke of Sussex at an occasion in London in November 2016

Tessy shared her message of assist along with her 16,700 followers on-line, posting tagged on the Davos Congress.

Within the , a beaming Prince Harry might be seen applauding alongside Tessy and her former husband Prince Louis as they listened to a efficiency of ‘Joyful Noise’ (JNC) Choir on the Hurlingham Membership in November 2016.

Tessy and Prince Louis of Luxembourg, who met whereas serving within the military in 2004, introduced in 2018 that they’d be separating.

Their divorce was finalised on April four final yr, and Tessy was stripped of her royal title.

She has beforehand spoken out in assist of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, tweeting in defence of the couple in February final yr.

She tweeted to say that the duchess ‘didn’t deserve’ her therapy by members of her estranged household who’ve repeatedly hit out at her within the press.

The 33-year-old was responding to an article in Royal Central that criticised Meghan’s estranged father, Thomas Markle Sr. and sister, Samantha Markle, for repeatedly promoting tales and giving unfavourable interviews concerning the royal.

Final February, Tessy tweeted her assist for the Sussexes, writing: ‘It isn’t good to speak badly about another person simply because one can, as she or he takes benefit of the anonymity of the net. Keep Variety!!! It’s the brand new cool!’

It additionally detailed the horrific trolling levelled at Meghan and her sister-in-law the Duchess of Cambridge on social media in latest weeks.

Responding to the furore final evening, Tessy tweeted: ‘Nobody deserves that. One ought to by no means assume. Both you realize or be [quiet].’

She added: ‘It isn’t good to speak badly about another person simply because one can, as she or he takes benefit of the anonymity of the net. Keep Variety!!! It’s the brand new cool! She doesn’t deserve that.’

Tessy’s newest defence of the Sussexes comes as Prince Harry arrived in Canada to start his new life in Canada with Meghan Markle and their eight-month-old son Archie away from the Royal Household.

Now he’ll now not use his courtesy HRH title – though the Queen didn’t formally strip it. He can be identified merely because the Duke of Sussex.

Critics have accused the couple of turning their backs on the monarchy to benefit from the freedom of with the ability to tackle industrial ventures.