January 1, 2020 | 2:30pm

Retired Navy SEAL Eddie Gallagher, who was convicted of posing for a photograph with the corpse of a younger ISIS terrorist, has been hawking his line of clothes and endorsing dietary dietary supplements since President Trump helped clear him, based on a report.

Gallagher’s case made headlines after the president intervened on his behalf when he confronted war-crimes prices.

The 40-year-old, who was acquitted of murdering the 17-year-old jihadist, was demoted to petty officer top quality and had his pay lower after his conviction for posing with the physique whereas serving as a platoon chief in Iraq.

Trump, who known as Gallagher “one of the ultimate fighters” throughout a rally in Florida, stepped in to reverse his punishment and restore his rank of chief petty officer.

Final month, Gallagher additionally met with Trump at his Mar-a-Lago resort in Florida to thank him for taking on his controversial case.

The previous SEAL has capitalized on his notoriety by amassing social media followers, and peddling T-shirts that learn “stay salty” and hooded sweatshirts that includes pockets designed to carry beer bottles, The New York Instances reported.

He additionally promotes veteran-owned espresso beans and muscle-building dietary supplements as he makes appearances in conservative gatherings and touts the Trump administration.

“Trump is a master of casting, and Gallagher is a perfect fit,” Paul Rieckhoff, founding father of Iraq and Afghanistan Veterans of America and host of the Offended People podcast, informed The Instances.

“He’s handsome, he’s heroic, he’s got a beautiful wife. He’s a Rambo version of the same story Trump has been telling over and over: The deep state is trying to screw you, the media is bad, and the rich people don’t understand you. But I’ll stick up for you.”

Rieckhoff famous that Gallagher’s ties to the presidents may assist him money in on e book offers, talking engagements and different enterprise ventures.

Gallagher and his spouse even have arrange an internet retailer promoting shirts that mock the Navy and the SEALs who testified towards him — calling them “mean girls.”

The Instances just lately printed an account of testimony from three SEALs who known as Gallagher “freaking evil” and a “psychopath” in movies obtained by the newspaper.

Gallagher declined by way of his lawyer, Timothy Parlatore, to talk with The Instances about his tasks, together with his attire line, Salty Frog Gear.

In an e-mail, Parlatore informed the paper: “Chief Gallagher is happy to respond to inquiries by legitimate journalists looking to publish factual pieces, but has no time for propagandists who put out knowingly false statements masquerading as fact.”