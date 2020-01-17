Former sheriff’s deputy who lied about being shot by a sniper is arrested

A former Los Angeles County sheriff’s deputy who lied about being shot by a sniper, a fabrication that prompted a large regulation enforcement response to seek out the perpetrator, was arrested Thursday.

On Aug. 21, Angel Raul Reinosa, then a 21-year-old deputy assigned to the division’s Lancaster station, radioed into dispatch that whereas on his approach to his automotive within the station’s parking zone, he was hit by rifle hearth from a close-by condo constructing.

He claimed the protecting vest he was sporting stopped a shot to his chest, whereas one other bullet had grazed his shoulder.

Quickly, regulation enforcement officers swarmed the world, utilizing binoculars to scan the constructing for a doable sniper. The SWAT group and armored automobiles had been additionally on the scene, and the general public was informed to keep away from the world. The mayor of Lancaster rapidly blamed the incident on individuals with psychological sicknesses who reside within the condo constructing.

However officers quickly raised doubt about whether or not Reinosa was telling the reality, and the sheriff’s murder bureau launched a felony investigation into Reinosa, who’s now not employed by the division.

On Thursday, the district legal professional’s workplace filed three counts in opposition to Reinosa: submitting a false police report, which is a misdemeanor, and two felony counts of insurance coverage fraud, associated to a staff’ compensation declare.

At 2:30 p.m. Thursday, detectives from the sheriff’s inside felony investigation bureau arrested Reinosa after a visitors cease in Sylmar. He was taken to the county jail inmate reception heart, the place his bail was set at $40,000.

Reinosa is predicted in court docket Friday for his arraignment.