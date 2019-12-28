Former Speaker John Bercow denied a peerage in Tory revenge

By William Cole For Mailonline

Printed: 04:41 EST, 28 December 2019 | Up to date: 05:10 EST, 28 December 2019

John Bercow has grow to be the primary Speaker in 230 years to not be supplied a peerage after he lastly stepped down final month.

It’s believed Boris Johnson had deliberate to actual revenge on Mr Bercow for his ‘bias’ over Brexit by denying him a seat within the Lords.

Allies of the Prime Minister stated he would rip up the conference that Commons Audio system are robotically elevated to the higher chamber once they resign, in the identical manner Mr Bercow repeatedly ignored parliamentary precedent when coping with Brexit.

John Bercow has grow to be the primary Speaker in 230 years to not be supplied a peerage after he lastly stepped down final month

A authorities supply stated: ‘No one in this Government will be rushing to give Bercow a peerage. He likes to think of himself as a reforming Speaker, yet he’s been dogged by scandals and given up any pretence he’s neutral.

‘With bullying claims, his Brexit bias and a willingness to journey roughshod over established procedures, this Speaker has undermined public religion in Parliament.’

The transfer to disclaim Mr Bercow a peerage comes after he tore up the Commons rulebook to permit backbenchers to grab management of the agenda and cross a regulation delaying Brexit earlier than the final election.

Mr Bercow entered Parliament in 1997 and took the Speaker’s chair in June 2009, promising to serve ‘no more than nine years’. He deserted that dedication forward of the 2017 snap election, however allegations of bullying by former members of his workers, denied by the Speaker, led to recent requires him to stop

Over the previous three years the controversial Speaker has repeatedly been accused of siding with pro-Stay MPs to attempt to undermine the Authorities.

After saying his resignation, he allowed MPs to vote on a extremely contentious movement demanding entry to the non-public cellphones of No 10 aides. Mr Bercow’s announcement got here as:

The Tories accused Jeremy Corbyn of ‘running scared’ as MPs had been final evening anticipated to once more block a snap common election – that means one can’t be held till November on the earliest;

Parliament was final evening on account of be prorogued for 5 weeks, so MPs and friends will be unable to sit down in Westminster till October 14;

Mr Johnson and his Irish counterpart Leo Varadkar admitted that there have been ‘significant gaps’ between their positions on Brexit as they met for the primary time;

Laws designed to cease the Authorities forcing by means of a No Deal Brexit grew to become regulation after receiving Royal assent by the Queen;

Civil rights group Liberty lodged papers with the Excessive Courtroom geared toward guaranteeing Mr Johnson is pressured to adjust to calls for that he seeks a Brexit extension from Brussels.

Mr Bercow was near tears as he introduced within the Commons chamber that he would stand down on the finish of subsequent month.

It got here after it was revealed the Conservatives had been hoping to oust him by standing a candidate in opposition to him in his Buckingham seat on the subsequent election.

In his speech to MPs, Mr Bercow stated he made no apology for being the ‘backbenchers’ backstop’ whereas within the chair, warning in opposition to ‘degrading’ Parliament. As his spouse Sally regarded on from the gallery, he added: ‘At the 2017 election, I promised my wife and children that it would be my last. This is a pledge that I intend to keep.’

Opposition MPs gave Mr Bercow – who will stroll away with a gold-plated £1million non-contributory pension after ten years within the chair – a standing ovation.

Nonetheless, nearly all Tories pointedly stayed seated after which shortly filed out of the chamber as Mr Bercow allowed gushing tributes from backbenchers drag on for nearly 90 minutes.

Allies of the Prime Minister stated he would rip up the conference that Commons Audio system are robotically elevated to the higher chamber once they resign, in the identical manner Mr Bercow repeatedly ignored parliamentary precedent when coping with Brexit

Labour chief Jeremy Corbyn praised Mr Bercow for being a ‘superb’ Speaker, and stated he had ‘totally changed the way in which the job has been done’.

He was additionally praised by Man Verhofstadt, the European Parliament’s Brexit coordinator, who tweeted that he was a ‘driven Speaker and gifted orator but above all the keeper of the great British parliamentary tradition’.

However Brexit Get together chief Nigel Farage tweeted ‘good riddance’.

Mr Bercow entered Parliament in 1997 and took the Speaker’s chair in June 2009, promising to serve ‘no more than nine years’.

He deserted that dedication forward of the 2017 snap election, however allegations of bullying by former members of his workers, denied by the Speaker, led to recent requires him to stop.

In current months he has additionally come beneath hearth for a sequence of controversial rulings which had been extensively thought of to favour Stay supporters.

He voted Stay within the 2016 referendum, and his spouse’s automobile bears a ‘b******s to Brexit’ sticker. The Speaker is meant to be impartial.

In 2009, Gordon Brown confronted controversy approving a peerage for former Speaker Michael Martin, who stood down after an bills scandal.